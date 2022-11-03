The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation has awarded seven grants totalling almost $8,000 specifically for field trip experiences during the current school year.
“This year's focus for our annual Golden Giving campaign was to increase the resources that we are able to use for impactful field trip experiences,” said Kristen Gill, executive director of the Foundation.
"As we encourage community donations through Golden Giving, we will be able to help provide so many more of these opportunities for our students," Gill explained.
The grant that received the most funding is a social studies field trip to the Breman Museum in Atlanta for all six graders to tour an exhibit on the Holocaust.
The second largest grant was a combined grant request from Carrollton Elementary School administrators who are seeking funds for three field trips, one each for first, second, and third grades, to three Atlanta venues, including the Atlanta Zoo, Georgia Aquarium, and Truist Park, respectively.
A third grant will fund a semester trip for CHS students who are taking advanced Spanish classes to tour Atlanta’s High Museum of Art where they will see firsthand works of art that they are studying about Spanish culture.
Another award will help fund CHS students, who are involved in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club, to attend FCCLA Day at the state Capitol.
Additionally, as an extension of the campaign’s focus on needs-based support, three grants will provide specific funding for eight students. Three Carrollton Junior High students will receive full funding for the annual school trip to Chattanooga, Carrollton Upper Elementary School will receive funds to help three students attend a school trip to Disney World, and two CHS band students will receive funding for an overnight trip to Georgia State University’s School of Music.
The Enrichment Experiences grant initiative, established in 2019, is separate from the traditional Instructional Excellence Grants program that has awarded teachers funding for a myriad of for almost three decades.
The intent of these awards, however, is to support classroom field trips that include needs-based funding to give students the chance to take specialty trips that are cost prohibitive for some. The experiences prove to be potentially life-changing for many recipients.
A recent example was a trip in May when CHS Performing Arts students traveled to New York City to sightsee and attend live theater performances as a cultural enrichment experience. Class of 2022 graduate DeMontae Williams was one of those students.
“One of the places I’ve always dreamed of going to was New York City,” said Williams. “It was an amazing experience. I remember when I got on the plane I thought about New York City the whole time. When I stepped foot in New York, it was like a weight lifted from my shoulders. I felt at home there. I’m more comfortable with myself."
“The experience boosted my confidence a lot,” he reflected. “Traveling to New York made me want to go to lots of places. I want to go to Paris one day. To Dubai one day. I would tell kids to be confident in yourself. Just know you can do it. There are a lot of opportunities out there.”
Since its establishment in 1993, the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation has granted more than $1 million in scholarships, instructional excellence grants, and donor-advised grants.
