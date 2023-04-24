CCS Education Foundation Scholarship Breakfast 2023

Carrollton High School senior Libby Hall (left) was awarded the "Stanley Parkman/Times-Georgian Media Award" by Rachael Raney, publisher of the Newspapers of West Georgia, at the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation's scholarship breakfast on April 18 at City Station. One of 39 scholarships announced, it honors the memory of Stanley Parkman, founder and long-time publisher of the Times-Georgian newspaper, sponsor of scholarship.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation celebrated its 2023 Scholarship Awards at the organization's Second Annual Scholarship Breakfast held on April 18 at City Station. Approximately 200 students, parents, and donors gathered to recognize 39 students and one teacher who received awards.

Through the generosity of private donors, the Foundation added three new scholarship opportunities for students this year and awarded more than $48,000 in scholarship funds.

