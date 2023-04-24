The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation celebrated its 2023 Scholarship Awards at the organization's Second Annual Scholarship Breakfast held on April 18 at City Station. Approximately 200 students, parents, and donors gathered to recognize 39 students and one teacher who received awards.
Through the generosity of private donors, the Foundation added three new scholarship opportunities for students this year and awarded more than $48,000 in scholarship funds.
"We are so proud of the students who were recognized as the 2023 recipients of the scholarships,” said Kristen Gill, the Foundation's executive director.
“These seniors are selected through an application process by a committee consisting of board, community, and school faculty members. It was a record year with more than 800 applications submitted," noted Gill.
She continued, "The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation's scholarship program is one of our most celebrated each year, and these students have worked hard to reach this milestone. We wish them the best of luck and hope that these awards will serve as a launching pad for continued success in college."
The following scholarships were awarded for 2023:
Dubba Schulenburg Art Scholarship
Carrollton Elementary School art teacher Airyonna Ayala was awarded the Dubba Schulenburg Art Scholarship was established by family and friends in memory of Ernest Wicker "Dubba" Schulenburg. Dubba grew up in Texas where he received a business degree from the University of Houston and served two years in the military. After marrying his wife, Judy, he moved to Carrollton where he owned and operated Carrollton Insurance Company. He was an accomplished artist, receiving a scholarship at twelve years old to the Houston Institute of Art to perfect his passion. He enjoyed painting, drawing and carving, and his works can be seen in private homes and public spaces throughout Carrollton. The scholarship was established to remember Dubba's lasting legacy on the arts in the Carrollton community by supporting aspiring artists and art programs at the Carrollton City Schools.
The Akoye Winston Warrior Scholarship
Carrollton High School senior Desiree’ Dodson was awarded the Akoye Winston Warrior Scholarship that honors the memory of Akoye Winstona a seventh-grade student at Carrollton Junior High School in 2013. His mother, LaSonya Heard, his family, and the Pleasant Grove Church family chose to honor his life by awarding a scholarship to a deserving Carrollton High School student. The scholarship award was presented at the CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18 at City Station in Carrollton.
Carrollton High School Alumni Scholarship
Carrollton High School seniors Mark Zimmer was awarded the Carrollton High School Alumni Scholarship at the first CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18 at City Station in Carrollton. Seniors Isabelle Esslinger and Walker Camp are semi-finalists. Established by the Class of 1966, the purpose of the Carrollton High School Alumni Scholarship is to recognize and reward the CHS tradition of excellence. The scholarship honors graduating seniors who exemplify a high level of success during their time at CHS in the areas of academics, leadership, service to the community, humanitarianism, creativity and career aspirations. Scholarship recipients should show promise for continuing to advance those ideals throughout their lives and careers.
Ben Stallings Football Scholar Award
In 2009 a scholarship at Carrollton High School was established in memory of Ben Stallings, a 2005 graduate of CHS and third-generation Trojan. Ben was an exceptional student who played football all through high school. He was the 2004 Chevron/Texaco Scholar-Athlete for Region 6AAA for having the highest SAT score of any athlete in the region. The scholarship recognizes a senior football player who is one of the top performers in the classroom and a loyal team member. This year’s recipient is Jaiden Hamilton. Janis Stallings, Ben’s mother, presented the award at the CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18.
Bennett Reed Stedwell Memorial Scholarship
The Bennett Reed Stedwell Memorial Scholarship was established in 2018 by family and friends to honor the memory of 2010 Carrollton High School graduate Bennett Reed Stedwell. Stedwell was an exceptional student who was a founding member and captain of the internationally-recognized and award-winning CHS Trojan Remotely-Operated Vehicle (R.O.V.) Team. Preference for this scholarship is given to a member of the ROV program, with consideration given to applicants involved in a related field. This year’s recipient is Dean Samuels. The scholarship award was presented at the CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18 at City Station in Carrollton.
Bryson-Caylor Family Scholarship
The Bryson-Caylor families established the Bryson-Caylor Family Fund Scholarship in appreciation for the Carrollton City School System's contributions since 1968. This scholarship aims to encourage students who have met difficult challenges in their lives with uncommon determination by supporting the students as they further their education. This year’s recipient is Hailey Jackson. The scholarship award was presented at the CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18 at City Station in Carrollton.
Coach Charlie Grisham Memorial Scholarship
Carrollton High School seniors Freddy Perez and Kate Slappey were awarded the Charlie Grisham Memorial Scholarship at the first CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 19. The scholarship was created from community donations made in memory of the legendary Trojan football coach, who died in 1999. The scholarship awards were presented at the CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18 at City Station in Carrollton.
Charles Richard Mehaffey Scholarship
The Charles Richard Mehaffey Scholarship was established in 2021 to honor Richard Mehaffey, a 1950 graduate of Carrollton High School. Mr. Mehaffey proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and then attended Georgia Tech with assistance from the GI Bill. After college, he worked at Southwire and later was the director of the solid waste management department with Carroll County. This multi-year scholarship encourages students who aspire to become an engineer or pursue a STEM-related career. This year’s recipient is Jeb Will Jennings. The scholarship award was presented at the CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18 at City Station in Carrollton. .
Chase McDaniel “Chase the Victory” Memorial Scholarship
The Chase McDaniel "Chase the Victory" Memorial Scholarship honors the legacy of Carrollton High School student Chase McDaniel, who passed away on Nov. 16, 2019, during his senior year after a long battle with cancer. Each year, the scholarship is awarded to students who exhibit the qualities Chase portrayed in his daily life. Chase inspired and encouraged others with an unwavering positive attitude and immense courage while sharing hope and spreading kindness to all he met. This year’s recipients are Emma Harris and Abigail Henry (finalists) and Allie Tribble(overall winner). The scholarship award was presented at the CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18 at City Station in Carrollton.
Carrollton High School National Honor Society Scholarship
The CHS National Honor Society Scholarship was formed to recognize senior NHS students who have upheld the four pillars of NHS, including acting as a leader in the school and community, serving others through community involvement, and setting an example of high integrity and moral character for their peers. This year’s recipient is Ella Barden.
Clay Robinson Family Scholarship
The Clay Robinson Family Scholarship was established in 2021 by Carrollton native Clay Robinson. The scholarship will benefit students attending West Georgia Technical College to pursue a trade certification or degree program. This year’s recipient is Jack Barralaga. The scholarship award was presented by Clay Robinson at the CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18 at City Station in Carrollton.
Don Hall Band Scholarship
Carrollton High School senior Walker McCullough was awarded the Don Hall Band Scholarship at the CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18. The scholarship was created from community donations made to honor the legendary CHS band director, who retired in 1998, and band booster support.
Ernest McClendon Band Scholarship
This scholarship honors the work and dedication of Dr. Ernest McClendon. He valued education and pursued his undergraduate degree at LaGrange College and the University of Georgia, his specialist degree at Auburn University, and his doctorate degree at Georgia State University. His tenure with the Carrollton City School system included serving as band and choral director at the high school for 14 years, as principal at the junior high for more than 20 years, and as Director of Public Relations. He has faithfully served in the community by leading the Carrollton Youth Orchestra, among many other things. He has had a lasting impact on many students within the Carrollton City School System and throughout the community. This year’s recipients of the scholarship are Sidney Porter and Rebecca O’Hara.
Dr. Jerry Robinson Scholarship
Carrollton High School senior Finny McClendon was presented the Dr. Jerry Robinson Scholarship, established in 2018 to honor Dr. Jerry Robinson, valedictorian of the Carrollton High School Class of 1958. Before retiring, Dr. Robinson was a successful radiologist in the Carrollton community for 29 years. Dr. Robinson’s family established this scholarship to honor his achievements at Carrollton High School and the Carrollton community. He and his wife Alice presented the scholarship at the CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18 at City Station in Carrollton.
Officer Jason Rowell #208 Memorial Scholarship
Carrollton High School senior Amelia Drummond was presented the Officer Jason Rowell #208 Memorial Scholarship, which honors the life and legacy of Rowell. Jason grew up in the West Georgia area, where he served in law enforcement. Rowell was a fixture at Friday night Trojan football games and a daily friend and role model. In addition, he had a love of music and volunteered his time with Bert's Big Adventure, mentoring children with chronic and terminal illnesses. The award was presented by Jason’s wife, Amy, and their daughter, Ava.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph B. McGinnis Memorial Scholarship
Carrollton High School senior Cynthia Gomez-Cruz was awarded the Joseph B. McGinnis Scholarship at the CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 18 at City Station. The McGinnis family established the scholarship to honor McGinnis for his decades of public service on the Carrollton Board of Education and as Carrollton’s mayor. In addition, his wife, Carole Copeland McGinnis, also a native of Carrollton, was a devoted partner and mother for more than sixty-one years. This scholarship was established to honor Joe and Carole’s pride in the Carrollton City School System.
John Wesley Tanner, Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Carrollton High School senior Emma Osborne was awarded the John Wesley Tanner Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, funded by the Tanner family, is presented to a student of high moral character who also is involved in community and church activities.
Joshua Roy Mabry Memorial Scholarship
Carrollton High School seniors Caitlin Sanders and Thalia Bray received the Joshua Roy Mabry Memorial Scholarship. Mabry’s family established the scholarship as a memorial tribute to the long-time Carrollton Board of Education member who died in November 2008.
Kyle Liam Barry Scholarship
The family of Kyle Liam Barry, a 2008 honor graduate of Carrollton High School, established a scholarship to honor the memory of their son, brother, cousin, teammate and friend. Barry played with distinction for the Trojan varsity soccer team all four years during high school and continued to play soccer at the next level on an academic/athletic scholarship at Reinhardt University. He completed his studies at the University of Georgia in 2012. This scholarship recognizes soccer players who distinguish themselves in the classroom, on the field, and, most importantly, in their character. This year’s recipients are Austin Rader and Kameron Ebensberger.
Lisa Crawford Love Family Scholarship for the Performing Arts
Carrollton High School senior Julianna Quattrocchi is this year’s recipient of the Lisa Crawford Love Scholarship for the Performing Arts. Love, a Carrollton High School graduate, is a performing arts professional who operated a successful studio in Carrollton for many years. This scholarship honors a student who has a passion for the arts and a strong desire to pursue a performing arts career.
Mike Lankford Memorial Scholarship
The Mike Lankford Memorial Scholarship was established by the Lankford family to support a student acquiring higher education. Coach Lankford served in the U.S. Army, fighting in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, among other recognitions, for his service. Coach Lankford returned to Carrollton, where he enrolled at West Georgia College. A firm believer in the transformative power of education, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Studies and Education and, later, a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education and Social Studies. He was a first-generation college student. Coach Lankford’s education, gregarious personality, booming voice, and penchant for storytelling made him well-suited for his profession of teaching and coaching–a profession that spanned almost 40 years. He spent some of his happiest hours in the classroom or on the field/court. This year’s recipient of the award is Yanet Gonzalez-Zacarias.
RaLin Memorial Scholarship
The RaLin Memorial Scholarship honors the life and legacy of Ron Patjens and Walt Fleming. Both men were passionate builders who were committed to the pursuit of excellence. They were stellar models of RaLin’s simple approach to business and enjoyed mentoring others. Through decades of experience in the industry, they touched the lives of many in their field. Carrollton High School senior Jocelyn Hernandez is this year’s scholarship recipient. T
Ralyx Grace Price Memorial Scholarship
This scholarship was created in memory of Ralyx Grace Price, a student at Bremen High School who passed away at the age of 15. She had a profound impact on many people, including those in the Carrollton High School community. Ralyx had a gentle spirit and infectious personality. She was a kind, thoughtful and trustworthy friend and her compassion and consideration for others were effortless. This scholarship was created by her family and the Stronghouse Foundation to honor her memory by helping others reach their full potential by continuing their education. The award was presented to Kate Mills.
Reico North Scholarship
Carrollton High School senior Haley Duncan was awarded the Reico North Scholarship that was established to honor Reico North, a beloved coach and outstanding alumnus of Carrollton High School. Coach North impacted many young students in the community through his love of tennis. His family established the scholarship to honor his legacy.
Ronnie Walton Memorial Scholarship
The Ronnie Walton Memorial Scholarship honors the lifelong educator at Carrollton High School who spent more than 30 years teaching English and creative writing. The scholarship focuses on students who wish to pursue a career in teaching, writing, or related fields. This year’s recipient is Anna Kate Samples was presented the award by Walton’s wife, Carol, and their daughter, Beth.
Sheri Davis Memorial Scholarship
John Miley was awarded a Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation scholarship established in memory of Sheri Davis, a beloved fifth-grade teacher at Carrollton Upper Elementary School. The endowment for this award was established by donations from the Carrollton community and beyond and benefits a graduating senior who plans to pursue a teaching career. Mrs. Davis’ husband, Dr. Steve Davis, presented the award.
Sheri Davis Mission Accomplished Scholarship
The Sheri Davis Mission Accomplished Scholarship honors the memory of Sheri Davis, a beloved fifth-grade teacher at Carrollton Middle School. Positively impacting thousands of lives through her caring and creative teaching methods, Mrs. Davis's calling in life was to impact kids and improve race relations in our community. She truly accomplished that mission and her legacy will continue through those who knew her. This year’s recipient is Luke Bradley.
Stanley Parkman/Times-Georgian Media Award
Carrollton High School senior Libby Hall was presented the Stanley Parkman/Times-Georgian Media Award. The scholarship, established in 2007, honors the memory of Stanley Parkman, founder and long-time publisher of the Times-Georgian newspaper, sponsor of this scholarship. Mr. Parkman, whose four children are graduates of Carrollton High School, had been a strong supporter of the school system. Students eligible for this award must excel in at least one of the following Carrollton High School media programs: Yearbook, Broadcasting, Journalism, or Graphic Arts. The award was presented by Times-Georgian publisher Rachael Raney.
Susan W. Gordy Spirit Award
First awarded in 2013, the Susan B. Gordy Spirit Award was established by cheerleading parents as a tribute to the team's former head coach and Carrollton High School Athletic Hall of Fame member, who led three competitive squads to state titles. The recipient of this award embodies the true Trojan spirit, though it is not exclusively awarded to cheerleaders. This year’s recipient, Tia Peden, was presented the award by Susan Gordy.
The Trojan Spirit & Leadership Scholarship
Carrollton High School senior Molly Lanier was awarded the Trojan Spirit & Leadership Scholarship at this year's recent CCS Education Foundation Scholarship Breakfast The scholarship, which honors Doyle and Margaret Garrett, was established by their children and grandchildren in 2003 as a tribute to recognize their tireless support of Carrollton High School and the Trojan tradition of excellence. The award was presented by the Garrett's son, Ben Garrett, who is a CCS Education Foundation board member.
Whitley Morris Scholar-Athlete Award
Carrollton High School seniors Julianna Batts and Tucker Waldrop were awarded the Whitley Morris Scholar-Athlete Award. This scholarship honors the memory of Whitley Morris, a 1927 graduate of Carrollton High School and successful businessman who left an endowment to the school system to fund two scholarships awarded to one male and one female student-athlete annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.