The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation launched its Golden Giving program at the district's back-to-school kickoff celebration earlier this month. Employees were encouraged to join their colleagues and donate to the program in a district-wide contest to encourage employee giving.

A recent benefit of the giving program enabled sixth grade students from Carrollton Upper Elementary School to visit Washington, DC in May on the grade-level good behavior trip. Students enjoyed the National Mall among many other historic sites during their stay.

Trending Videos