The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation launched its Golden Giving program at the district's back-to-school kickoff celebration earlier this month. Employees were encouraged to join their colleagues and donate to the program in a district-wide contest to encourage employee giving.
A recent benefit of the giving program enabled sixth grade students from Carrollton Upper Elementary School to visit Washington, DC in May on the grade-level good behavior trip. Students enjoyed the National Mall among many other historic sites during their stay.
The CCS Education Foundation provided support to send students on the field trip who otherwise could not have afforded it.
The "Golden Giving Campaign" is a simple way for community members to make a one-time or recurring donation to support the foundation’s program areas. The foundation’s current focus is to support more field trips for students who cannot afford them.
“Field trips are a great way to extend learning outside of the classroom,” said Kristen Gill, executive director of the Foundation. “Through the generosity of our donors, more students are able to have these special experiences.”
This year’s campaign launched on Aug. 15 with school system employees jump-starting the drive by increasing the percentage of district participants by 19 percent from 324 participants to 387, which equates to 62 percent of the system's employees. I
In his remarks to staff, Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus noted that just $10 per month per employee adds up quickly with 100 percent of contributions going directly to supporting kids.
Albertus said that last year, the foundation provided $43,480 in student scholarship awards, $20,000 in teacher grants, and $7,000 in field trip experiences, the newest focus area that has been added.
“We are proud to serve a diverse student population, and as a result, we understand deeply the great needs of some of our students,” Albertus said.
“We all know students who have never left the city limits of Carrollton. Your support through this campaign will help us offer them more opportunities to learn outside of their hometown through the field trip experiences initiative,” he added.
Fans attending the first home football game Friday, Sept. 2, were encouraged to wear gold for a "Gold Out" celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.