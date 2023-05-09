The Carrollton City Schools ongoing partnership with the University of West Georgia opened a door of opportunity for two district science teachers to present at the National Science Teachers Association Conference.
Carrollton High School teacher Tim Hawig and Carrollton Elementary School teacher Ann Catherine Cox presented in collaboration with Dr. Stacey Britton and Dr. Brent Gilles, professors at the UWG.
Hawig and Cox not only presented, but attended several sessions, explored the exhibitors' booths, and networked with educators from around the nation. As the newly elected District 5 representative for the Georgia Science Teacher Association, Cox volunteered several hours at the registration desk.
Cox said it was a satisfying opportunity to share the great things happening in the district.
“I met teachers from all over the country, learned about great resources for our students, and networked with like-minded teachers,” she said. “We are so lucky to work for a district that encourages us to not only attend conferences but to present as well.”
Carrollton City Schools is fortunate to have many community partnerships. One partnership that led to the NSTA experience involves C.S. Britton, Inc., an environmental contracting company. The local business works with the district to expose students to the fundamentals of stream restoration. Scott Britton is the company’s owner and brainchild of the partnership. He brought the idea to the school district years ago wanting to expose students to career options in the under-promoted field. This partnership led to a more intense involvement with the university, creating efforts that promoted future collaborations with UWG.
Hawig said the NSTA opportunity was a great example of the school system's many community partnerships.
“The networking with institutions that collect water quality data to be shared and compared on a global scale was so valuable. So many organizations give out opportunities for hands-on science education that many grade levels can get wonderful resources,” Hawig noted.
