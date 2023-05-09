Carrollton City Schools STEM Teachers

Carrollton City Schools STEM teachers Tim Hawig and Ann Cox presented at the National Science Teachers Association conference along with Dr. Stacey Britton and Dr. Brent Gilles, professors at the University of West Georgia. Pictured from left are Tim Hawig, Ann Cox, Dr. Brent Gilles and Dr. Stacey Britton.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carrollton City Schools ongoing partnership with the University of West Georgia opened a door of opportunity for two district science teachers to present at the National Science Teachers Association Conference.

Carrollton High School teacher Tim Hawig and Carrollton Elementary School teacher Ann Catherine Cox presented in collaboration with Dr. Stacey Britton and Dr. Brent Gilles, professors at the UWG.

