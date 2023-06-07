Swimming School

Carrollton Elementary School rising second grader Dalila Rivas (right) works on swimming fundamentals with Carrollton High School student and lifeguard Litzy Velasquez at Midtown Park in Carrollton.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

For many, summertime means water time. Trips to the beach or lake, rides in boats or on jet skis, and spending time cooling off at pools are common summer activities.

But as much fun as water can be, it can also be dangerous — especially for children.