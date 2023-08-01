In the first of three public hearings regarding the proposed 2023 millage rate, members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday morning to tentatively maintain the current rate of 18.5 mills, the same millage rate as 2022.
In fact, the city school system millage rate has not been raised during the past 11 years.
At-large board member and vice-chair Melanie McLendon made the motion to keep the millage rate the same. Her motion was seconded by Gil O’Neal, who represents Ward 1, and it passed unanimously.
Ward 3’s Dr. Jason Mount and and Katie Williams of Ward 2 attended the meeting virtually and voted affirmatively for the tentative proposal of maintaining the current millage rate.
Two additional public hearings related to this matter are scheduled to be held at the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education Board Room, 106 Trojan Drive in Carrollton, on Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. and Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. The board is expected to cast a formal vote on the millage rate at its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 8.
During Tuesday’s meeting, two representatives of the Carroll County Habitat for Humanity, board member Kurt Henley and executive director Jennifer Shunn, spoke during the public comments segment and asked the board members to consider the impact that the millage rate has on homeowners and occuppants (renters).
“The cost of rent is sky high and there are fewer houses to rent,” Shunn told board members.
Habitat for Humanity is a US non-governmental, nonprofit organization that has assisted more than 35 million people construct, rehabilitate or preserve homes since its founding in 1976.
Also, Jason Norton, a local citizen who owns rental property in the area, asked board members if a partial rollback could be considered. He was told by Superintendent Mark Albertus that Tuesday’s meeting was specifically for a hearing at which people could voice comments.
According to a news release provided by the school system shortly after the meeting, Supt. Albertus stated that revenue from the current millage rate will support pay raises for teachers and staff and additional teachers to support enrollment growth in the district.
Dr. Albertus also noted that the cost of goods increased over the last year, including a 6.7% jump in food prices between 2022 and 2023 and that all consumer good items are up 4% as well.
“It is imperative that we be competitive with surrounding school districts to keep good teachers in our schools,” Dr. Albertus explained.
“Cost-of-living has gone up significantly over the last year and we see teachers leaving smaller communities like Carrollton for larger markets that pay more. This leads to teacher turnover, which can be costly for schools and negatively impact student learning,” he stated.
Supt. Albertus noted that there has been a 63% increase in the local supplement to improve teacher and staff pay over the last five years.
He also praised members of the Board of Education for keeping the millage rate the same for the past six years while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.
“We are proud of all that we have that makes us stand out amongst the rest,” Dr. Albertus said.
“We are fortunate to have top-notch resources that allow us to provide an excellent educational experience for our students. Our board of education has been fiscally responsible with our budget each year while continuing to provide our students with many opportunities that are seldom found in small communities like ours.”
Additionally noted in the City School System’s news release is that each year the Carroll County Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county. When the trend in recently sold properties indicates there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
Due to an increase in the overall tax digest, the proposed 18.500 mills will result in an additional 11.51% of property taxes collected compared to last year. The proposed increase for a home with homestead exemption and a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately a $106.96 annual increase, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $125,0000 is approximately a $95.50 annual increase.
A portion of the tax increase is designated to go directly to the City of Carrollton Tax Allocation District (TAD). The city uses these funds to finance eligible public and private redevelopment efforts within a specific area to improve under-used or blighted properties.
The final vote will be taken at the Aug. 8 hearing.
