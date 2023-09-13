The regular September monthly meeting of the of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education was a brief one Tuesday night.
Special recognition was the first item on the agenda as Superintendent Mark Albertus recognized three staff members who played important roles during the Trojan football team's nationally televised appearance on Aug. 18 against Langston Hughes High at Grisham Stadium. Joey King, head football coach; Matt Skinner, sports information coordinator of the city schools; and Laurie Fleck, the system's director of public relations as well as Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons were singled out for their efforts in preparing for the telecast and assisting the ESPN crew.
In addition to staff members reports from Craig George, Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Anna Clifton, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, minutes, treasurer's report and budget overview were approved.
Under new business, various approvals were made, including the Capital Project FY25 Application for Facility Improvement and a Memorandum of Agreement with the Carrollton Police Department concerning the Law Enforcement in Schools Program and School Crossing Guards that are funded on a 50-50 split between the Carrollton City Schools System and the Carrollton Police Department.
Several grants were also approved, including:
Fiscal Year 2024 Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) and Perkins Loan Plan Grant Assurances
Perkins V Program Improvement ($42,227), Perkins V Professional Development ($3,875), Perkins V Total Federal Basic Grant ($46,102), Perkins V Plus Reserve ($9,811), Extended Day ($9,258), Apprenticeship ($18,818), Supervision ($14,439) and Industry Certification ($52,515).
The Perkins V Program, also known as "Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act," was passed into law by President Donald Trump in 2018. The bipartisan legislation reauthorized the Perkins IV program that continued the US Congress' annual $1.4 billion commitment to support career and technical education (CTE) programs of study and career pathways.
Also approved by the BOE were the FY24 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLS) Specific Program Assurances for Subgrantees: Trojan University ($224,809), Smart Club ($326,941) and PALS ($379,585).
"Our school system would be very different if we did not have these grants to support many of our programs and students," Dr. Albertus noted.
Closing out the meeting, the monthly personnel summary was noted. Recommendations for the new school term included Justina Boswell (nutrition assistant), Molly Kate Holmes (teacher at Carrollton Upper Elementary School), Brittany Steurt (custodian) and Shea Swindle (nutrition assistant)
Resignations listed included Megan Cate (teacher at Carrollton Upper Elementary School/effective Sept. 1); Royland Ellis (custodian/effective Aug. 31) and Allison Key (teacher Carrollton High School/effective Oct. 6)
