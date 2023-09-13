City Schools BOE - Carmen Dill Honored

Carmen Dill (center), culinary arts teacher at Carrollton High School, was recognized at Tuesday’s night monthly meeting of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education. Pictured with Principal Ian Lyle (left) and Elizabeth Sanders, CHS assistant principal/CTAE director, Dill is now bringing real-world experience to her classroom through her recent internship with The Little Hawaiian Restaurant in Carrollton that included 120 hours of front and back house hands-on experience.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The regular September monthly meeting of the of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education was a brief one Tuesday night. 

Special recognition was the first item on the agenda as Superintendent Mark Albertus recognized three staff members who played important roles during the Trojan football team's nationally televised appearance on Aug. 18 against Langston Hughes High at Grisham Stadium. Joey King, head football coach; Matt Skinner, sports information coordinator of the city schools; and Laurie Fleck, the system's director of public relations as well as Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons were singled out for their efforts in preparing for the telecast and assisting the ESPN crew.