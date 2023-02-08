During their regularly scheduled February meeting Tuesday night, members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education worked through a brief agenda that began with the introduction of students who were recently named to the Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Band.
Board members also elected a new slate of officers that featured the same names, but in different positions. David Godwin will remain as chairman, Melanie McLendon wll act as vice-chair, and Katie Williams will serve as treasurer.
Other business conducted included reports from staff members and approval of the budget overview and financial reports from the board treasurer and fundraising and out-of-state travel requests.
Additionally, the board voted to approve a series of 2023 bond and purchase agreements and resolutions.
Among the final items on the agenda was a personnel summary that included recommendations for new hires, resignations, transfers and retirements that were listed as follows:
Kyndal Warren Aldridge, Wendy Brackin, Lainey Driver, Taryn Layman, Lisa Lambert, and Jordan Mullenix at Carrollton Elementary School and Danielle Key at Carrollton High School
Other hiring approvals included Matt Skinner- School System Sports Information Coordinator, Sha'keyvia Holmes- Nutrition Assistant, and Elizabeth Marenco and Tiffany Richardson- Custodians.
A principal, Stacy Lawler of Carrollton Upper Elementary School (CUES), is retiring as of June 30, and four teachers were listed for upcoming retirements, including Candi Bridges and Darci Sawyer at Carrollton Elementary and Lorrie Gillespie and Kim Robinson at Carrollton Junior High.
Media specialist Kristae Lawler at Carrollton High School is also retiring.
Other retirees include Dona Derbecker, receptionist at Carrollton Upper Elementary, and Veronica Stanley, nutrition assistant.
With the exception of Stacy Lawler whose effective date of retirement is June 30 and Stanley who retired on February 1, all retirements are effective May 26.
TRANSFERS AND RESIGNATIONS
Stephanie Holloway, currently assistant principal at Carrollton Upper Elementary, is moving to the media specialist position at Carrollton Upper Elementary effective July 31.
Resignations noted included teacher Prince Miller at Carrollton High on January 23, Savannah Blackman at Carrollton Junior High on May 26 and custodians Adrian Echols and Charles Taylor in January.
