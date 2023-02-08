Carrollton High School All-State Band Members 2023

Four members of the Carrollton High Trojan Band have been named to the 2023 Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Band and were recognized at this weeks monthly meeting of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education, Pictured from left are CHS Principal Ian Lyle, All-State Band members Connor Haley, Justin Arnold, Kylie Maxwell, and Madison Pate, and CHS Band Director Chris Carr.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

During their regularly scheduled February meeting Tuesday night, members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education worked through a brief agenda that began with the introduction of students who were recently named to the Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Band.

Board members also elected a new slate of officers that featured the same names, but in different positions. David Godwin will remain as chairman, Melanie McLendon wll act as vice-chair, and Katie Williams will serve as treasurer.

