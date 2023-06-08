Approval of the purchase of a tract of property for future expansion, financial and personnel updates and approval of memorandums of understanding with two institutions highlighted the regular June meeting of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education held Tuesday evening.
In regard to the purchase and sales agreement for property at 142 Nizzear Lane, an email from the systems's communications coordinator, Cali Steed Jones, stated "There is no acreage to report. There are still no specific plans for the property at this time."
Also included in the communication from Jones was a statement from City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus.
"Any time land is available near campus, we want to take advantage of the opportunity for future planning for growth and expansion of school system offerings," Albertus said. "We have no definitive plans for the space at this time but expect it to be valuable to us in the future."
In a follow-up phone conversation, Jones said that more details will be available after the official closing on the property purchase.
Earlier this year when responding to a request by the Times-Georgian for information regarding recent property acquisitions by the school system and as reported in the April 6 edition, school system officials stated that the amount of acreage included several parcels of land on Cottage Hill Road off Hays Mill Road that total 95 acres at a total cost of $8,034,800.
The land on Nizzear Lane that was approved for purchase is located off Cottage Hill Road, which is directly across from the Carrollton Bypass and the Carrollton City Schools campus.
The school system already owns property nearby on Hays Mill Road where the bus storage and maintenance facility is located.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.