Approval of the purchase of a tract of property for future expansion, financial and personnel updates and approval of memorandums of understanding with two institutions highlighted the regular June meeting of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education held Tuesday evening.

In regard to the purchase and sales agreement for property at 142 Nizzear Lane, an email from the systems's communications coordinator, Cali Steed Jones, stated "There is no acreage to report. There are still no specific plans for the property at this time."