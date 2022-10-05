The approval of a property purchase, the naming of fifth grade teacher Stefnie Crites as "Teacher of the Year" for the Carrollton City Schools, the approval of several personnel recommendations highlighted the agenda at the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education's October meeting held Tuesday night.
The land acquisition is a 6.4 acre tract located on Big Bend Drive in Carrollton. The $625,000 purchase is funded through fund equity and SPLOST.
Although there are no specific plans for the property at this time, Dr. Albertus said, "Any time land is available near the campus, we want to take advantage of the opportunity for future planning and growth and expansion of school system offerings."
"We have no definitive plans for the space now, but expect it to be valuable to us in the future," he explained.
Also during the meeting, the principals at each of the system's five schools recognized their "Teachers of the Year."
The system's overall "Teacher of the Year is Stefni Crites. She was presented a $1,000 award for the honor and will be in line to be considered for "State Teacher of the Year."
Receiving gifts of $500 were Tamara Wooten of Carrollton Elementary School, John Megathlin of Carrollton Junior High School, and Michael Harvey of Carrollton High School who were selected at their schools for the annual honor.
Sponsors of the gifts included Carrollton Office and Equipment, West Georgia Cornhole, Bo Haynes and Jerry Johnson.
