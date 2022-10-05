The approval of a property purchase, the naming of fifth grade teacher Stefnie Crites as "Teacher of the Year" for the Carrollton City Schools, the approval of several personnel recommendations highlighted the agenda at the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education's October meeting held Tuesday night.

The land acquisition is a 6.4 acre tract located on Big Bend Drive in Carrollton. The $625,000 purchase is funded through fund equity and SPLOST.

Trending Videos