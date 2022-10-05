Temple Tigers - QB/DB Cam Vaughn - Passed for four TDs, rushed for one TD, and caught three interceptions on defense in a 56-0 win over Midtown.

Haralson County Rebels - RB Caden Hughes - Rushed for four TDs in a 42-12 region win over Gordon Central.

Bowdon Red Devils - FB/LB Jordan Beasley - Made his first high school start at QB and led the team to a 23-18 win over St. Francis, rushing for 128 yards and a TD and also passing for a TD

Heard County Braves - QB Shaun Swofford - Passed for three touchdowns in a 35-34 overtime loss to McIntosh.

