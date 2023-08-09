In their regular scheduled monthly meeting for August on Tuesday night, members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education officially approved the school systems’s millage rate at 18.5 mills, continuing the same tax rate that has existed for the past 11 years.
However, there were a few citizens who attended the meeting who briefly voiced their concerns during the public comments portion of the meeting. The common theme expressed was that living expenses continue to rise and higher property taxes exacerbate the situation.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus responded that although the Board of Education does have the authority to set the millage rate for the school system, it does not evaluate and assess property values
In a statement sent Wednesday afternoon to the Times-Georgian, Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus stated:
“We value our community’s input and the process for stakeholders to give feedback during public hearings. Our commitment is to be good stewards of tax dollars while also ensuring we are making the best decisions for our students and schools,” Dr. Albertus stated.
He went on to explain that revenue from the current millage rate will support pay raises for teachers and staff and reduce class size to meet the individual needs of kids.
“It is critical that we be competitive with surrounding school districts to keep good teachers at Carrollton City Schools. Cost-of-living has gone up significantly over the last year, and we see teachers leaving smaller communities like ours for larger markets that pay more. This leads to teacher turnover, which can be costly for schools and negatively impact student learning,” Albertus explained.
He also emphasized the following point in saying, “We are fortunate to be able to provide an excellent educational experience for our students, but it’s important to note that when our local tax digest increases, the state decreases funding to our schools and passes that responsibility on to local property owners. We must balance that with funding from other sources and each one has specific requirements for how it can be used.”
By state law, property taxes are determined by the assessed value of your home, which is based on, but not equal to, your home’s market value. To determine assessed value, assessors in each county, including the Carroll County Board of Tax Assessors. Georgia law also requires that county assessors conduct field reviews every 3-4 years to ensure that property descriptions, construction, and amenities are properly recorded.
Property assessments were sent out to owners of some 56,000 parcels of land in Carroll County earlier this year.
Each public school system in Georgia sets its millage rate. Members of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education tentatively approved a milage rate of 17.5 mills at a July 26 called meeting. Final approval by the county schools BOE will be voted upon at the board’s meeting on August 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Office, 164 Independence Drive in Carrollton.
The Carroll County Schools System, which began classes for the 2023-24 school term on Aug. 4, currently has a student enrollment of 15,000 students.
The first day for the Carrollton City Schools, which has an approximate student enrollment of 5,500 students, is Monday, August 14.
