Carrollton City Schools Board of Education

Pictured are current members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus. Seated are board members Katie Williams, Dr. Jason Mount, and Vice Chair Melanie McLendon. Standing left to right are Supt. Albertus, Greg Schulenberg, Chairman David Godwin and Gil O’Neal.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

In their regular scheduled monthly meeting for August on Tuesday night, members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education officially approved the school systems’s millage rate at 18.5 mills, continuing the same tax rate that has existed for the past 11 years.

However, there were a few citizens who attended the meeting who briefly voiced their concerns during the public comments portion of the meeting. The common theme expressed was that living expenses continue to rise and higher property taxes exacerbate the situation.