Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Mark Albertus told members of the system's Board of Education during Thursday morning's meeting that the board had once again been selected for "Exemplary Board of Achievement" by the Georgia School Board Association (GSBA).
The board will be formally recognized at the GSBA Conference at the end of this month.
Also during the meeting, Dr. Albertus announced that Agent Kevin Stanfield of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA)/Homeland Security Region 6 Coordinator had completed a safety audit on Carrollton City Schools. He noted that district leadership has reviewed Stanfield's suggestions/recommendations and continues to remain vigilant on school safety.
In other business, a draft of the agenda for next Tuesday's regular monthly meeting on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. was presented to the board for review. Board meetings are held at the system's main office located at 106 Trojan Drive.
Concluding the open portion of the meeting Board Chairman David Godwin made a motion for adjournment to allow for discussion regarding executive session matters.
No action was taken once the meeting re-opened except for adjournment.
