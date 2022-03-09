The purchase of two tracts of land and the sale of a small piece of property were among business items passed by members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education at the group's February board meeting held Tuesday night.
A 6.283 acre plot at 429 Cottage Hill Road and a 26.15 acre segment of land listed as Land Lot 66, 10th District, Cottage Hill Road in Carroll County received approval of purchase and sales agreement by board members David Godwin, Dr. Jason Mount, Melanie McClendon, Gil O'Neal, Greg Schulenberg, and Katie Williams.
There were no specific plans for the property noted at the meeting, but Superintendent Dr. Albertus said, "Any time land is available near campus, we want to take advantage of the opportunity for future planning for growth and expansion of school system offerings. We have no definitive plans for the space at this time, but expect it to be valuable to us in the future."
The tracts of land are located near the existing site for the school system's transportation department.
Also, during the meeting a small half-acre of parcel of land located on Tom Reeve Drive was approved for sale by the board.
During his monthly superintendent's report, Albertus continued to praise the school system's teachers and staff for their exemplary work and dedication during the difficult times brought on by the pandemic.
As part of the personnel portion of the meeting, recommendations for new hires, resignations, transfers within the system, and retirements (effective at the end of the school year on May 25) were noted on the agenda.
The next board meeting is scheduled for April 12 at 6 p.m. at the board office located at 106 Trojan Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.