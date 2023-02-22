A new school name and re-assigned grade locations are on the horizon for Carrollton City Schools students who are scheduled to attend grades 4-8 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to a statement by Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus that was recently released by the school system.
The announcement noted that because of current and anticipated growth in the Carrollton community, the leadership of the Carrollton City Schools is seeing the impact of the enrollment boost in its schools with more students joining the Trojan Nation each year.
Consequently, two schools in the district will make changes to accommodate the increase in enrollment projected for the 2023-24 school term that is set to kick off on Monday, August 14.
Kindergarten-3rd Grade students will continue to attend classes at the existing Carrollton Lower Elementary School facility which will be re-named Carrollton Elementary School.
- Grades 4-5 students will go to the Carrollton Upper Elementary School (CUES).
Grades 6-8 will move to the current Carrollton Junior High facility building and will be newly designated as Carrollton Middle School.
“We continue seeing growth in middle grades,” said Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus. “With the large rise in building costs, this is the most fiscally responsible plan to maximize our current facilities.”
There has been a growth of 10 percent in enrollment throughout the last five years, consistently adding approximately 120 students each year.
Albertus also noted that the new grade alignment of sixth, seventh and eighth grades will mirror other middle schools in the area and across the state.
“CUES will become a true upper elementary school with fourth and fifth grades which will be beneficial for students in that age group,” he said. “Our teachers and staff will be able to support them in a smaller setting before they enter their teenage years.”
The district also announced new leadership changes last month. Tabitha Walker will be the principal at CUES and Eric Simmons will be principal at CMS.
“We want to ensure that students have a seamless transition to the pivotal middle school years,” said Simmons. “And as they exit CMS, we want to make sure they are prepared for high school.”
Walker said she wants students and families to feel welcome in the new CUES building.
“I am very excited about the additions and renovations that are taking place." Walker said.
While the official transition at the affected schools will occur during the summer break for students and teachers, facility enhancements to improve aesthetics appropriate for each age group will begin immediately. The new CUES building will have an elementary school feel, such as colorful hallways, new playgrounds, and connected hallways.
To accommodate future growth, the new CMS building will have additional classrooms added within the next two years.
For many years, the Carrollton City Schools facilities were spread throughout the city with elementary schools on Maple Street (K-2), College Street (3-4), and Alabama Street (5-6).
Until the new facility was constructed on Ben Scott Blvd, the Carrollton Junior High School was located at the old Carrollton High School building located at 118 South Street, two blocks from Adamson Square, following the development and construction of the current CHS campus in the mid-1960s.
The site of the old Carrollton High and later Carrollton Junior High now serves as the home of Tracy P. Stallings Community Center, which is managed and maintained by the Carrollton Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department.
