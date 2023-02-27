Growth in the Carrollton community is prevalent and Carrollton City Schools has felt the impact in its schools with more students joining the Trojan Nation each year. Because of this trend, two schools in the district will make changes to accommodate the increase in enrollment next year.

Carrollton Upper Elementary School will move to the current Carrollton Junior High School building, where it will house fourth and fifth grades. Grades six, seven and eight will move to the current CUES building and be named Carrollton Middle School.

