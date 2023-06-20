At Tuesday morning’s Carrollton City Schools Federal Program Stakeholder Advisory Meeting, the focal point was the presentation to the public of the federally mandated Consolidated Local Education Plan (CLIP) and Comprehensive Needs Assessment Overview.

Representing the school system were Dr. Anna Clifton, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning; Ginger Harper, Director of Federal Programs; Karen Wild, Director of School Improvement; Mary Raburn, Director of Student Services; Brittney Berry, Social Worker; Kelley Law, Families in Transition Coordinator; and Travis Thomaston, Director of Student Engagement.