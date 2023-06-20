At Tuesday morning’s Carrollton City Schools Federal Program Stakeholder Advisory Meeting, the focal point was the presentation to the public of the federally mandated Consolidated Local Education Plan (CLIP) and Comprehensive Needs Assessment Overview.
Representing the school system were Dr. Anna Clifton, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning; Ginger Harper, Director of Federal Programs; Karen Wild, Director of School Improvement; Mary Raburn, Director of Student Services; Brittney Berry, Social Worker; Kelley Law, Families in Transition Coordinator; and Travis Thomaston, Director of Student Engagement.
According to Harper, the Carrollton City Schools is fortunate to serve a diverse student population with a variety of needs in the school district.
“We are always seeking grant opportunities to support them,” she noted.
Harper explained that federal grant funding helps supplement state resources by narrowing funding gaps for at-risk students who have barriers that can impact learning.
“Funds may be specific to a particular group of students-economically disadvantaged, students with disabilities, English learners, immigrant students, and students experiencing homelessness- or have a specific focus area,” she said.
Harper noted a few examples of federal program funding in the Carrollton City Schools that includes providing a bilingual parent liaison, transportation to keep students experiencing homelessness within their school of origin, family engagement materials and activities, and contractual services for students with disabilities.
During 2022 the school system received an estimated $4.5 million in federal grant funding.
“We are grateful for the contribution of the federal government to supplement state and local funding in our schools,” Harper said.
An overview of the programs through which the Carrollton City Schools receives federal funding include:
Title I, Part A: Improving Achievement of Economically Disadvantaged Children — $1.1 million received for school-wide plans at Carrollton Elementary and Carrollton Upper Elementary schools.
Title II, Part A- Supporting Effective Instruction — $160,000, supports professional knowledge and recruiting of teachers
Title III, Part —- Language Instruction for Limited English Proficient — tutors and after school program
Title III — A Immigrant- students with less than 3 academic school years
Title IV, Part A — Student Support and Academic Enrichment
Title IV, Part B, 21st Century Community Learning Centers- bilingual students
Title X, Part C, McKinney-Vento Education of Homeless Children and Youth — Competitive Grant Application, Budget/Allocation of Funds
Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Follow-Through Part B — $1 million- also pre-school, 3-5 years of age
Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Pre-School Part C
ESSER Funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief)
Career, Technical, Agricultural Education (CTAE) Perkins V
Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading (L4GA)
Those programs provide a variety of services and benefits to eligible students, as well as for teachers and support staff.
