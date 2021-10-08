Carrollton JuniorHigh School ESOL teacher Vanessa Cataldo has received the Teacher of the Year top honor.
Last spring, each school within the school system announced its candidate for the system's top honor. Cataldo was recognized along with three others— Shelley Amandolia, Kaley Blankinship, and Robby Blakemore, as Teachers of the Year at Carrollton Elementary, Carrollton Upper Elementary, and Carrollton High School, respectively.
From those individuals, a district team studied their applications and evaluated the teachers in their classroom settings to decide which one will represent Carrollton City Schools at the state level.
“All of these teachers are talented educators and we are grateful they are part of our team,” said Mark Albertus, superintendent for Carrollton City Schools. “But we can only select one at the district level. Ms. Cataldo will represent Carrollton City Schools very well.”
The announcement was made at the Oct. 5 Carrollton Board of Education monthly meeting, held at the Mabry Center for the Arts.
According to school officials, Cataldo, clearly surprised by the announcement, was almost speechless. In short remarks, Cataldo said, “It didn’t take long for me to realize I had become part of an elite school system and I am grateful for the opportunity to work here.”
Albertus noted the generosity of community sponsors that allowed for each teacher to receive a monetary award. Sponsors were Carrollton Office Equipment, West Georgia Cornhole, and ValuTeachers.
“Our community sponsors allow us to make this event even more special,” said Albertus. “We appreciate their commitment to our school system and supporting our teachers in this way.”
Travis Thomaston, principal of Carrollton Junior High School, said that Cataldo ensures her students not only achieve communicative competence, but academic competence as well.
“She is one of those teachers whose influence reaches far beyond the classroom,” said Thomaston. “Her personal integrity and high moral character serve as a model for all students and teachers.
“While many educators teach quality lessons, Ms. Cataldo is the lesson for her students.”
