Although the month of May is most often associated with mild temperatures and blooming flowers, a certain spot in downtown will be ground zero for an eclectic array of live music, movies, and several televised Atlanta Braves games.
The City of Carrollton announced the Carrollton Amphitheater’s much-anticipated 2022 calendar this week. The popular schedule of concerts and movies for all ages annually draws thousands of people to the city’s downtown amphitheater during the spring, summer and fall months.
Sports fans will also have the opportunity to cheer the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves when several of their games will be shown live on the Amp’s big screen.
THE AMP’S 2022 LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE: May 21- September 23
This year’s “Amp Concert Series” roster is packed with music legends and area favorites.
May 21: Locals Live — Dakota Dodge, George Britt Band, Southern Remedy; 6 p.m.
June 4: Marc Broussard — Opener: Deni Phoenix; sponsored by RA-LIN and Fulford and Friends; 7 p.m.
June 18: Drake White — Opener: Josh Kiser; 8 p.m.
July 1: Carrollton Jazz Orchestra — 7 p.m.
July 2: Carrollton Wind Ensemble — 7 p.m.
July 9: Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute — 8 p.m.
August 5: The Andrews Brothers — sponsored by Tisinger Vance; 7:30 p.m.
August 20: The Fabulous Thunderbirds — 8 p.m.
September 9: Velcro Pygmies — sponsored by Irish Bred Pub; 7 p.m.
September 23: Gump Fiction — 90’s Tribute; 8 p.m.
2022 SUMMER MOVIE SERIES: May 13 — JULY 15
The Amp’s “2022 Summer Movie Series” returns to the facility’s state-of-the-art, digital screen with family favorite films. The Tammie Pero Allstate Agency, Almon Funeral Home and United Community Bank are this year’s movie series sponsors.
May 13: Encanto
May 20: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
June 6: Paw Patrol the Movie [matinee]
June 10: Aquaman
June 20: Tangled [matinee]
June 24: Raya and the Last Dragon
July 8: Jungle Cruise
July 15: Sing 2
NOTE: Movies start at 7 p.m. (matinees start at 12 p.m.). The movie schedule includes:
TELEVISED ATLANTA BRAVES GAMES ON THE BIG SCREEN
Sports fans will also have the best seats in the house for select Atlanta Braves games and other sporting events that will be shown on The Amp’s screen throughout the season. Grab lunch and enjoy a Braves game day at The Amp on the following dates, beginning this Wednesday, May 4 against the Mets at 1:10 p.m. The current complete schedule of Braves games to be shown at The Amp includes:
May 4: 1:10 p.m. — Mets
July 13: 12:20 p.m.- Mets
July 27: 12:35 p.m. — Phillies
August 3: 2:20 p.m. — Phillies
August 24: 12:35 p.m. — Pirates
September 21: 12:10 p.m. — Nationals
All events at the Amp are free. No professional photography is allowed during shows at The Amp. Chairs may be put out the day of the event.
Please visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.
For questions concerning The Amp, please call 770-832-6901.
