City of Carrollton gets $20K grant

Pictured from left are Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason, GMA representative Terrell Jacobs, Assistant Operations Manager Robert Moore, Operations Manager Tony Richardson, Human Resources Director Faith Pullen and City Manager David Brooks.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The City of Carrollton has been announced as a recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Georgia Municipal Association to be used toward the purchase of equipment that will reduce exposures related to liability and property damage.

Also, the city received a second grant check, also in the amount of $10,000, that will be used to purchase equipment and/or training to reduce the likelihood of injury to city employees.

