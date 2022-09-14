The City of Carrollton was recently selected by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) to receive one of the $10,000 "Health Promotion and Wellbeing Grants "awarded statewide to promote worksite programs that enhance the health and wellbeing of city employees and family members.

Awards are made to members of the GMA GMEBS Life and Health Insurance Fund, underwritten by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, based on a city’s commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion.

