Villa Rica City Council members voted Tuesday to maintain the same millage rate as last year, a move that will collect $162,000 more in taxes than in 2021.
The vote was not unanimous, with council members Matthew Momtahan, Michael Young and Shirley Marchman voting for keeping the 6.250 mill rate. Council members Danny Carter and Leslie McPherson favored either adopting a lower tax rate, or the rollback rate that would have collected the same amount of property taxes as last year.
The millage rate is a calculation of property taxes based on the tax digest, or the combined taxable value of all property minus exemptions. Because the digest grew through a combination of increased market value and new growth in the city, keeping the same millage rate will have the effect of collecting more tax revenue, which the state considers a tax increase for city property owners.
Carter and McPherson felt that maintaining the rate would increase the tax burden on property owners during the lingering effects of the pandemic economy. But those favoring maintaining the rate argued that the revenue generated would contribute to a much leaner budget for 2022, one that keeps pace with inflation with no cost of living pay adjustments for most personnel.
Setting the millage is part of the annual process of passing a new budget for the city’s fiscal year, which runs from October to September each year. This year, city administrators are proposing a $37.8 million budget, which is 8% smaller than the FY 2021 spending plan.
Property taxes are a key component of the city’s general fund, but not the only revenue source for that part of the budget. The general fund pays for most of the government functions of the city, including the police department and administrative personnel.
The 6.250 millage rate is the same as was adopted in 2021, which was the first time the council had raised the rate in 11 years. That had been a controversial decision, but one that the council justified due to lower-than-expected revenues from other sources amid the economic slowdown spawned by the pandemic.
The council is now going over the proposed budget, fine-tuning the spending plan in advance of an anticipated adoption date of Sept. 21.
The budget is currently available for public inspection on the city’s website.
In a transmittal letter to the council that prefaces the budget, Mayor Gil McDougal described it as “very lean, but still allows the city to maintain current operations.”
The letter notes that some of the city’s other revenue streams, particularly sales tax and hotel-motel tax are improving as the overall economy bounces back from 2020. But residential and commercial building permits are in decline, reflecting the lingering effects of last year’s economic slowdown.
The budget anticipates a decrease in permit revenue of $382,500. On the other hand, the budget anticipates an increase in the city’s sales tax revenues to $272,139, as well as $120,000 in increases from the Recreation Department and Pine Mountain Gold Museum.
After raising water rates over three successive years, the city council did not include a rate increase in its FY 2021 budget. But the proposed budget for 2022 includes an increase in volume rates that will translate into an 86-cent increase for water customers. The budget proposes no increase in sewer fees.
Sanitation fees will increase for those who have two carts for their residential curbside trash pickups. The city already provides one cart at a reduced rate for the trash service provided by GFL Environmental.
The city had provided a second cart at a discounted rate of $5.45 per month after GFL discontinued its recycling program. But that additional discount had proved to be a financial strain on sanitation services, which are supposed to be self-supporting. So, the proposed budget raises that monthly fee for a second cart to $12.66.
While the city has lowered its proposed general fund expenses by 8%, it nevertheless is planning to move forward with $7.4 million in capital projects next year, the most expensive of which are related to water infrastructure upgrades.
Only a small portion (6%) of the capital budget is paid for from the general fund. Most of the capital projects are funded from other revenue sources, including utility fees and special local option sales tax revenue, specifically the city’s share of the Douglas County SPLOST.
Another anticipated source of capital project revenue is a $1.9 million low-interest loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA). That will pay for upgrades to the city’s north water treatment plant, which is the first phase of what will eventually be a $10 million upgrade plan for that facility.
Despite trimming the general fund budget, the city plans to continue its investment in its employees. The budget does not include a cost-of-living increase, but it does plan to boost employee benefits by over $300,000, including making additions to the city’s self-funded insurance, workers’ compensation, and retirement plans.
McDougal’s transmittal letter notes that some of the city’s increased operating expenses for the new fiscal year are beyond the city’s control, such as liability insurance, utilities, fuel, and other supplies.
