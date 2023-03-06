Bang

The Douglasville City Council voted late last month to authorize termination of tax incentives for Bang Energy drinks.

 Bang Energy/Special

Bang Energy, which is headquartered in Weston, Florida, manufactures and sells energy drinks and beverages, dietary supplements and sports nutrition products. The company and its affiliate brands include Bang, Meltdown, 1-Keto, Redline, Redline Cognitive Candy, Noo-Fuzion and Stoked.

