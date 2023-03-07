The Carrollton City of Carrollton held potentially its shortest meeting on record, being just 11 minutes long.
The members did get quite a bit accomplished in that time, however.
The city discussed the success of the Fentanyl Awareness Summit, Carrollton City Schools Bond Issuance, and the Bid Award of the UWG Roberts Drive Culvert Replacement Project.
Mayor Betty B. Cason discussed the Fentanyl Awareness Summit during the announcements and comments portion of the agenda.
“We had an overwhelming turnout. We were just so shocked at the number of people who came out in support,” Cason said.
“There were some happy moments and sad moments.,” she noted, “and just to hear the family stories of how they lost loved ones to the fentanyl drugs. There are no good drugs, but when drugs get laced with other things and people are using them they die very quickly.
“I want to give a shoutout to our law enforcement agencies and our Carroll County [Mental] Health Advocates. We had a whole list of sponsors that helped us and we really do appreciate it,” Cason added.
The first item on the agenda for the council was the Carrollton City School Bond Issuance which was mostly a formality since it was voted on in 2020 by the citizens via a referendum. The resolution assures that the City of Carrollton is compliant with the Constitution of the State of Georgia.
According to the resolution, “Assessing and providing for the collection of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest General Obligation Sales Tax Bonds to be issued by City of Carrollton Independent School System in the aggregate principal amount of $13,925,000.”
The motion was passed unanimously by the council.
The final piece of business was the Bid Award for the UWG Roberts Drive Culvert Replacement Project.
According to the memorandum, “This project was bid as part of an inter-governmental agreement between the University of West Georgia and the City. The City will receive an administrative fee equal to 5% of the total bid amount.”
The bid was awarded to Piedmont Paving, Inc. in the amount of $858,329.68. The other bid that was available was $988,000 from Carl Owen Construction, LLC.
