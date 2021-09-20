Biking and hiking trails, smoking downtown, and recycled grease were some of the items that were discussed during last week’s Carrollton City Council work session.
The work session was held on Thursday, Sept. 16 at City Hall, located at 315 Bradley St.
During the work session, Assistant City Manager David Brooks said that city staff would like to apply for a Recreational Trails Program Grant.
The purpose of the grant, he said, would be to construct multi-use trails designed for mountain biking and hiking on 278.26 acres of land the city recently acquired near Hobbs Farm Park.
The land was initially purchased on Sept. 13 for use as a passive recreation park use. Brooks said that after the acquisition of the land, the city would like to work on providing access and parking space use.
For that reason, city staff would like to apply for a grant in order to move forward with their plans as soon as possible.
Also on the agenda was the discussion about smoking downtown. This has been on the council’s agenda since August.
Marketing Director April Saunders proposed providing designated smoking places on the square with containers for cigarette butts that would be away from the interior of the square, where there is less pedestrian traffic.
Saunders said the main concern for smoking inside the square is that it promotes cigarette butt debris. Additionally, it provides unpleasant smells for those eating outside, she said.
In another matter concerning unsightliness, Saunders discussed a proposed ordinance that would deal with grease traps used by downtown restaurants.
Saunders said the main concern is the amount of grease buildup around the containers outside the restaurants. She added that it is difficult to hold restaurants accountable for the filthy conditions because the containers are used by multiple restaurants, she said.
For that reason, Saunders detailed a grease trap ordinance to the council that would allow for more regulation of the containers, which she said should create a cleaner environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.