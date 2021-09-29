A candidate for Carrollton City Council has been disqualified from running in the November election for not meeting applicable residency requirements.
Elijah Billings had sought the Ward 1 seat currently held by Jacqueline E. Bridges. His departure from the race leaves only one contested race on the Nov. 2 ballot, that of incumbent Ward 2 council member Greg Ledbetter, who is being opposed by Carrollton physician Dr. Brent Harris.
City Clerk Jim Triplett, who serves as elections superintendent for the city, had notified Billings on Sept. 1 that he had found Billings ineligible for the seat. That decision followed an Aug. 31 hearing. Billings appealed that decision to a Carroll County Superior Court judge, who upheld Triplett's decision on Sept. 20.
In his petition letter to the court, Billings argued that the decision made by Triplett was incorrect.
“Throughout the hearing, I provided evidence to the contrary of the superintendent’s case, proving that I have lived at my current residence since February of 2020,” said Billings.
However, Superior Court Judge Bill Hamrick disagreed with Billlings and upheld his disqualification.
“The court finds no basis to remand the case for further proceedings to reverse or modify the superintendent’s decision,” said Hamrick.
The Times-Georgian attempted to contact Billings on Wednesday, but he refused to comment.
On Aug. 31, Triplett held a hearing to challenge the qualification of Billings due to the uncertainty of his residency. The origin of the challenge is unknown to the newspaper.
Before the hearing, Triplett contacted Billings twice through email explaining why he was being challenged. In those emails, Triplett said that neither of the home addresses on file for Billings qualifies him to run for Ward 1.
According to city officials, all candidates seeking city offices must be a registered voter in the City of Carrollton for a period of 12 months prior to the election, live in the ward they are qualifying for, as well as be at least 21 years of age.
“In confirming your residency, I have discovered that you filed a voter registration card under oath on Sept. 29, 2020, swearing, under penalty of perjury, that your address was a Red Oak Drive, Carrollton, an address which is not within the City of Carrollton, and which appears on the Carroll County Tax Records as belonging to Mozelle McDaniel,” said Triplett in his letter to Billings.
“Your voter registration remained at that address until Aug. 18, 2021, at which time you changed your voter registration address to a North Aycock Street, Carrollton, which appears on the Carroll County Tax Records as belonging to Deborah Hammock and Janice Bailey.”
According to a transcript of the hearing, Billings was asked several times to state where he currently resides, how long he has lived there, as well as where he lived prior.
Billings told Triplett that he currently stays at the North Aycock location with his family, where he pays rent, but not utilities or other bills.
And before moving to the North Aycock location, Billings said he often stayed with his great aunt at the Red Oak Drive location.
As noted in the email by Triplett, neither of those locations are within the City of Carrollton.
As the hearing continued, Billings provided Triplett with documents that he said confirms that he has been living in Carrollton for the past year.
“If you would like to see the tax form 1040 for the tax return for the year of 2020, it establishes on the home address,” said Billings. “You can see it says ... North Aycock Street.”
After examining all of the evidence, Triplett said that he had all the information he needed to make his decision.
“Based on the evidence, including the evidence presented by you at this hearing, I will shortly be making a determination whether you’re qualified to see the position of city councilman, Ward 1,” said Triplett. “You’ll be advised of the decision in writing.”
On Sept. 1, Triplett sent an email to Billings, which said that he was disqualified from the race for not meeting the applicable residency requirements.
Billings then appealed the ruling to Hamrick, but the court upheld Triplett's ruling.
