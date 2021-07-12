The Carrollton City School Board of Education is preparing to tentatively adopt the same millage rate for the fifth consecutive year.
The board plans to tentatively adopt the 18.50 millage rate during its meeting tonight, July 13. Although the tax rate will be the same, the board will receive more property tax revenue than the previous year due to the increased value of property in the city.
For this reason, the state considers the extra revenue that will be collected to be a tax increase, triggering a state-mandated series of public hearings before the final millage rate is set.
As property tax digests increase, the state requires tax levying bodies (like the school board) to calculate the millage rate that would bring in the same amount of money as that body received last year. That rate is called the rollback rate.
A millage rate is the rate that is used to calculate property tax. One “mill” is equal to one one-thousandth of a dollar of property tax, or $1 for every $1,000 of a property's taxable value.
“Revenue generated from the anticipated 2.38% increase will be used to support the restoration of school-live positions cut back during the pandemic,” said Superintendent, Dr. Mark Albertus in a release. “As well as the continuation of health and sanitation measures put in place last year to ensure student safety."
When the trend of prices on properties that have recently been sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required to re-determine the value of such property, which is called a reassessment.
According to a history of millage rates set by the board, the proposed millage rate of 18.50 has held steady for the past five years.
Whenever a millage rate has the effect of a tax increase, Georgia law requires the board to hold three public hearings to give the public an opportunity to express their concerns and opinions on that increase.
The first public hearing was held on July 12, at 8 a.m. Additional public hearings on the increase will be tonight, July 13, at 6 p.m., and Aug. 5, at 8 a.m.
All of the hearings will take place at the City of Carrollton Board of Education Board Room, 106 Trojan Drive.
The board is expected to cast a formal vote on the millage rate at its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 10, which will also be held at the board office at 6 p.m.
