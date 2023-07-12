The final approval for the purchase of a small tract of vacant land and school nutrition renewal bids were among a short list of business items considered by members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting for July held on Tuesday.
The sales agreement and approval of purchase was unanimously confirmed for a .07 acre plot located at 147 Nizzear Lane in Carrollton, Land Lot 66, 10th District, Carroll County, Georgia that is part of an assemblage of land on Cottage Hill Road.
The purchase is being funded through fund equity and SPLOST.
“Any time land is available near campus, we want to take advantage of the opportunity for future planning for growth and expansion of school system offerings.,” said Superintendent Mark Albertus.
“We have no definitive plans for the space at this time but expect it to be valuable to us in the future,” he added in the statement emailed to the Times-Georgian.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved School Nutritional Renewal Bids: Bread Procurement Plan, Chemical Procurement Plan and Produce Procurement Plan. At the school system’s four schools, including Carrollton Elementary, Upper Elementary, Middle and High School, over 2,100 breakfasts and 3,200 lunches are served to students each day during the school year.
Meal programs operate under the National School Lunch and Breakfast programs and are federally funded.
Bids for food items are put out once a year and are awarded based on price and product description (quality, size, etc). The school system has the option to renew the bid four times if both system and the vendor are in agreement, which allows the opportunity to maximize funds with changes in costs.
Under the chemical procurement plan, bid proposals distributed for products that are used in the cleaning and sanitization of the school system’s kitchens, dishes, and floors to ensure that the best prices are obtained.
In other business, board of education members approved a number of personnel recommendations that were submitted by Superintendent Albertus, including the following:
Recommendations
Allison Akins and Grace Brooks (teachers at CUES) and Kynslee Perry (teacher at CHS); Alison Dishman (school nurse); Nichole Harris (paraprofessional at CUES); Christopher Nance, Stephanie Richards, and Danielle Thomas (paraprofessionals at CMS)
Resignations
Michele Crandell (paraprofessional at CMS), Alison Crawford (literary specialist), Gabriel Strickland-Chism (teacher at CMS), Ashley Sutton (teacher at CHS) and Reyna Cuadra Marenco (custodian).
Transfers
Alexandry’a Bell-Thomas (bus driver to teacher at CHS), Christine Carter (teacher at CUES to literary specialist), Scott New (teacher at CUES to teacher at CMS and CHS), and David Porbubiansky (paraprofessional at CMS to teacher at CMS).
Dates to Remember
Upcoming dates of importance for the Carrollton City Schools include the following: July 31 — August 4, Teacher Professional Development Week; August 7-11, Pre-Planning; August 14, First Day of School; September 4, Labor Day Holiday; October 9-13, Fall Break; November 3- Student Holiday; November 20-24, Thanksgiving Break; and December 18-31 and January 1-2- Christmas Break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.