The final approval for the purchase of a small tract of vacant land and school nutrition renewal bids were among a short list of business items considered by members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting for July held on Tuesday.

The sales agreement and approval of purchase was unanimously confirmed for a .07 acre plot located at 147 Nizzear Lane in Carrollton, Land Lot 66, 10th District, Carroll County, Georgia that is part of an assemblage of land on Cottage Hill Road.