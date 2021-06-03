The City of Carrollton has announced The Amp’s much-anticipated 2021 calendar with a schedule of concerts and movies sure to draw thousands of people to the city’s downtown amphitheater this summer and fall.

2021 SUMMER CONCERTS — MOVIE SERIES AT THE CARROLLTON AMPJune 26The Purple Experience — Prince Tribute Act

July 17

North Mississippi Allstars Blues Stomp

August 21

Dan Tyminski (Alison Kraus’s lead guitarist and his band)

September 24

Yacht Rock- Music of the 70s and 80s

The Amp Concert Series is sponsored by Scott Evans Automotive.

In addition to the city-sponsored concert series, there will be other Amp events this season, including:

September 18

Departure — Journey Tribute Band; sponsored by Irish Bred Pub

2021 SUMMER MOVIE SERIES

The Amp’s 2021 Summer Movie Series, sponsored by Tammie Pero Allstate Agency, Almon Funeral Home and Wren’s Body Shop, will inaugurate the facility’s new state-of-the-art digital screen with six family favorites this summer, including:

June 4 — Trolls World Tour

June 11 — Moana

June 18 — Guardians of the Galaxy

July 9 — Monsters University

July 23 — Aladdin (2019)

August 6 — The Croods: A New Age

The Tammie Pero Allstate Agency, Almon Funeral Home and Wren’s Body Shop are this year’s movie series sponsors.

Movies start at 7 p.m. and concerts start at 8 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: All events at The Amp are free. No professional photography is allowed during the shows at The Amp. Please visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.

For questions concerning The Amp, please call 770-832-6901.

