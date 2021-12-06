Both the city and county school system have been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association for their academic achievements within the schools.
In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership.
In addition, GSBA recognizes school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
For the sixth consecutive year, the GSBA has recognized the Carrollton Board of Education as an Exemplary Board of Achievement.
This recognition is a three-tier, three-year process and is considered GSBA’s highest honor. This year, 55 of the 180 school boards across the state were recognized.
In order to be considered, a board must complete nine requirements for the Exemplary Board designation. One of these includes earning continuing education credits via classes and training.
And according to the GSBA, the Carrollton BOE members have exceeded this training requirement while also achieving high marks in the other required areas.
On the other hand, the Carroll County School System earned the 2021 Distinguished School Board Recognition.
