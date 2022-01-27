The local special education departments of Carroll County Schools and Carrollton City Schools are partnering to host a Transition and Job Fair for students with disabilities.
Juniors and seniors who are about to complete high school and their parents are welcomed to attend this event that will be held Feb. 1 at Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, 755 Old Newnan Road from 9 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
The purpose of this transition and job fair is to provide information on available resources to assist students in making informed decisions about their upcoming post-secondary life.
At the fair, juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to visit vendors and information tables representing post-secondary educational and employment options.
There are more than 20 vendors confirmed to participate in the event giving students a variation of options to choose from. There will be job coaching, transportation, summer camp opportunities and affordable housing information available as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.