Based on citizen complaints, the ACE Unit and Carrollton Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant on Thursday, September 9 at 133 Carter Street in Carrollton. Authorities seized cocaine, Xanax, Hydrocodone, Ecstasy, marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials, $1,715 in U.S. currency, and two firearms.
Patrick McClure, 40, was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He was also charged with possession and and intent to distribute several other drugs, including Xanax, Hydrocodone, and Ecstasy, as well as possession and intent to distribute and sale marijuana.
McClure was transported to the Carroll County Jail.
More details will be released in the Wednesday edition of the Times-Georgian.
Carrollton Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM or by calling 770-834-4451.
The ACE (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement) Unit is a multi-agency unit that consists of the Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and University of West Georgia Police Department.
