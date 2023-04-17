Citizens of Carrollton and the surrounding area that encompasses western Georgia have many organizations whose mission focus is serving individuals and families that have a wide range of needs arising from low income income levels and outright poverty because of situations that develop in their lives and other factors.
Friday at the weekly meeting of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club, Elayne Brown told club members what her non-profit organization, Circles of West Georgia, and its volunteer supporters have done for the last several years in meeting those community needs.
To say that the group's mission is a big undertaking would be a giant understatement. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, Georgia has the the fifth-highest poverty rate in the nation, with children hit the hardest. Recent statistics calculated by the Census in 2022 referenced the following counties rank among the poorest in Georgia with the based on poverty rates: Wheeler (39.6), Stewart (37.9), and Calhoun (37.2).
The percentages reflect the percentage of people at or below the federal poverty line, which in 2022 for a family of 4 was $27,750.
How do counties in the west Georgia area rank? Heard County ranks in the top spot with the highest poverty rate of 17.1 percent of its population with an income at or below the poverty line while Paulding has the lowest at 7.8. Carroll comes in at 16.8, Haralson 15.9, Douglas 12.6, and Coweta at 10.2 percent.
Numbers do not always tell the entire story, but can be considered a baseline gauge for determining both good and bad effects.
The Circles of West Georgia, a chapter of the national organization Circles USA, is a community-driven group of volunteers who are motivated to stem the tide of poverty's effects on individuals and families by promoting prosperity through long-term education and social support.
Mrs. Brown shared the following most recent statistics with Kiwanians at Friday's meeting:
Thirty-three percent of current Circle Leaders have obtained or maintained full-time employment.
Thirty-three percent have obtained or maintained part-time employment.
Twenty percent have begun school full-time.
Thirty-three percent have obtained improved transportation.
Circles depends on community support and involvement, noted Brown, as it mobilizes volunteers, community leaders, and organizations to partner with families in need. She emphasized that Circles of West Georgia mission is to inspire and equip families and communities to thrive and end poverty.
According to the Circles of West Georgia website, there are more than 20,000 families living in poverty in Carroll County. That number is one in three children in Haralson and Heard counties.
So how can those numbers be lowered? Brown explained the process is a "Circle" — a supportive, intentional, reciprocal relationship comprised of one Circle Leader, who is a person living in poverty, and two to three Circle Allies, who are volunteers willing to build supportive relationships that assist people achieve their goals.
As part of Circles of West Georgia community meetings each week, Circle leaders and their allies are provided with educational information on positive lifestyle changes, family dynamics, and ways and opportunities for them to offer something back to their community.
How successful is the Circle of West Georgia? Brown stated that the program's participants see life-changing results.
"Families that stay with us for 18 months drastically increase their assets and earnings," she noted.
Initial research has shown that for every $1 invested in Circles, $2 in welfare and food stamp subsidies was returned to the state and $4 to the community as new earned income.
"Self-sufficiency and the building of positive behavior and relationships are the dividends that can be earned by participants who fully devote themselves to the program," Brown said.
She additionally noted that a parent or older adult who actively and diligently takes part in the program can provide the impetus and motivation for children through their observation of new behaviors and lifestyles.
"If a family learns a different way of living, the cycle of poverty can be broken," Brown said.
Brown emphasized to the Kiwanians that there are ample opportunities to support the Circles of West Georgia by volunteering to serve as an ally and helping Circle Leaders achieve their goals, referring people to become Circle Leaders, and even by providing a meal or assist with child care at one of the community meetings.
Tax deductible contributions, such as those made by organizations like the Carrollton Kiwanis Club and other civic groups, as well as by individuals, can be made through the Community Foundation of West Georgia website, www.cfwg.net, or by writing check payable to CFWG-Circles of West Georgia and mailing to: CFWG, 807 South Park Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.