Cindy Onour Records, 56 of Carrollton, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home, Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 1-2 p.m.
Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Williams officiating.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com .
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.