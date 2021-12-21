The Christmas season is one of the busiest times of the year for a Graham, Alabama, man. No, David Hall doesn’t have a red suit, nor does he hire out as a Rent-A-Santa.
However, he can really dress up your nativity scene.
Hall, who owns Tickled Pink Petting Zoo located just across the state line some 20 minutes west of Bowdon, has a side business that keeps him on the road during December each year. His petting zoo in Graham not only features the standard array of farm animals, but he also has camels which he rents out for birthday parties, grand openings, school functions, and other special events.
In recent weeks during the holiday season Hall's “Have Camel, Will Travel Show” has made appearances as far north as Pulaski, Tenn. and as far south as Miami, Fla.
Cinch, one of Hall's five camels, recently made an appearance in Bowdon on behalf of Sardis Baptist Church's annual live nativity display. The stable and manger scene are staged several nights in December each year on the lawn of Synovus Bank located steps away from main street in “The Friendly City.”
Along with an assortment of goats, donkeys, and other farm animals, the 4-year old Cinch stole the show from Joseph, Mary, the Three Wise Men, and the Magi as he allowed children to reach across the stable fence and pet his nose while he occasionally leaned over to munch hay.
“Most camels love kids,” Hall said, “and that’s why they are popular at children’s birthday parties. Cinch is a kid-lover.”
When not entertaining children or starring in manger scenes, Hall's camels occasionally hire on as extras in movies and television ads. One of them worked as an extra in a commercial that was filmed for a flooring company earlier this month.
“During the Christmas season, we are really busy with all the live nativities being held everywhere. We’ve done 47 of them so far this Christmas in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee,” he said.
So how much does it cost to rent Cinch or one his four-legged, hump-backed comrades for a gig?
“We charge $1,500 for a two-hour event,” Hall said.
Camels have a hefty purchase price of approximately $10,000— double that for females.
In addition to his camel roadshow, Hall has a petting zoo menagerie in Graham that features some 50 species of animals, including a kangaroo and a monkey, llamas, a miniature horse and cow, goats, sheep, and a crocodile, the latter of which is not for petting.
“I also have a watusi,” he noted in regard to his huge longhorn bull.
Hall’s Tickled Pink Petting Zoo is licensed and is a favorite destination for school groups.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Hall hosted a drive-thru at his zoo.
Hall, who has academic degrees in forestry and wildlife science, has raised beef cattle for a living, but the petting zoo has stuck with him as his favorite interest.
“I just like messing around with different kinds of animals, talking to people about them, and seeing how much kids love seeing and petting them,” he explained.
"The camel is a big draw," Hall noted.
Tickled Pink Petting Zoo, which also features a 2,000-square-foot, heated and cooled party area, is located approximately six miles and 15 minutes west of Bowdon in Graham at 3632 County Road 92. Additional information can be obtained by calling 256-610-2052.
On an educational side note, the hump on camels, contrary to traditional thought, does not store water for the their treks across deserts. Rather, it stores fat which the camel uses for nourishment when food is scarce.
Hall makes sure his camels are well fed, especially during their long days and nights working as the star attraction at live nativities throughout the southeast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.