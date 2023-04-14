The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shanna Spicer, 37, of Carrollton and Roland Beatty, 44, of Villa Rica on April 12, and charged both with Criminal Trespass, First Degree Burglary, and Theft by Taking. Beatty also had pending warrants with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the press release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators Brandon Wiggins and Shane North had recently been investigating the theft of several packages taken from people’s doorsteps. The victims were able to use their home cameras to witness a male exit a U-Haul van and approach the homes and steal their amazon packages.

