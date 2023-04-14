The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shanna Spicer, 37, of Carrollton and Roland Beatty, 44, of Villa Rica on April 12, and charged both with Criminal Trespass, First Degree Burglary, and Theft by Taking. Beatty also had pending warrants with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the press release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators Brandon Wiggins and Shane North had recently been investigating the theft of several packages taken from people’s doorsteps. The victims were able to use their home cameras to witness a male exit a U-Haul van and approach the homes and steal their amazon packages.
The Criminal Investigation Division was able to determine that the U-Haul Van that the victim was operating was rented from the Carrollton location. Investigator Wiggins obtained the renter’s information which showed that the person renting the van was Spicer. Wiggins put out a BOLO to all patrols and attempted to make contact with the subject.
Deputy Levi Cavendar worked the night shift that evening and began to patrol in the areas he was advised that the van had recently been seen in. Candler spotted the vehicle near the University of West Georgia on Maple Street in Carrollton. Cavendar conducted a traffic stop with the occupants and was able to identify Spice and Beatty.
Both had felony warrants and were placed under arrest and transported to the Carroll County Jail. The van was towed to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for processing. Interviews were conducted with both suspects who said that they were “looking at houses to buy”. The van was searched and multiple items that had been reported stolen were found.ID
