A time for prayer, personal testimonies, and music will highlight a Thanksgiving gathering sponsored by two Carrollton churches in the downtown area this Sunday, November 20, according to Rev. Larry Patton, senior pastor of the Carrollton First United Church.

Sponsored by the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance, the service will be held on the steps of the amphitheater adjacent to Grisham Stadium at Carrollton High School from 4 to 5 p.m. It is being coordinated by Dr. Edward Landrum, pastor of Moore’s Chapel Church.

