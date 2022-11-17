A time for prayer, personal testimonies, and music will highlight a Thanksgiving gathering sponsored by two Carrollton churches in the downtown area this Sunday, November 20, according to Rev. Larry Patton, senior pastor of the Carrollton First United Church.
Sponsored by the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance, the service will be held on the steps of the amphitheater adjacent to Grisham Stadium at Carrollton High School from 4 to 5 p.m. It is being coordinated by Dr. Edward Landrum, pastor of Moore’s Chapel Church.
"The weather is supposed to be good, so we encourage everyone to come out, bring their lawn chairs and enjoy a great time of fellowship, music, testimony, and gratitude to God for all our blessings as we look toward Thanksgiving next week," Rev. Patton said.
He said that the program will be mostly music, but testimonies by two young people from Carrollton will also be on the brief program.
"We think this will be a great location and a wonderful opportunity for all of God's people to gather together and share our thankfulness for the Lord's goodness and grace in their lives," Rev. Patton added, "especially as we look forward to getting together with family and friends for Thanksgiving,.
Patton noted that a prayer walk was sponsored two years ago by the two Carrollton churches, so Sunday's event will another chance to build unity and fellowship for a common purpose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.