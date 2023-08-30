Last Sunday I was away from my church and had to be on the road during the morning. Just as I set out, I remembered that our church livestreams worship, and with my smartphone, I was able to tune in as I drove. It was an interesting way to worship.
I enjoyed the beautiful organ prelude and the chiming of the hour. Then the pastor welcomed everyone and called us to worship with a reading from Psalm 119, one of my favorites. The Processional Hymn was “A Mighty Fortress is Our God,” and I sang along on the first verse and hummed the rest.
Just as I pulled into the Burger King drive-thru to order an egg and cheese croissan’wich and coffee, it was time to affirm our faith in The Apostles’ Creed. If the drive-thru attendant had looked my way, she would have seen my lips moving with the words of faith that generations have affirmed. I believe . . . I said the words with as much conviction as one can muster while sitting in the Burger King drive-thru waiting for a hot breakfast sandwich.
I couldn’t participate in the passing of the peace, but I was able to watch the children’s chat as I pulled into a parking spot to get my breakfast road ready. By the time the pastoral prayer started, I was ready to get on the interstate. At the end of a beautiful prayer, I joined in the Lord’s Prayer while passing an 18-wheeler along Interstate 75.
I resisted the urge to close my eyes. I listened to a glorious offertory of “How Great Thou Art” for organ and piano which reminded me of my grandmother Katie. It was her favorite hymn. I played it on the piano for her funeral in Grenada, MS. How is it that a song can grab your heart and squeeze on the grief more than twenty years later?
Somewhere north of the Fort Valley Buc-ee’s, I heard the parable about the seeds and the soil from the 13th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew. “What kind of seeds are you planting?” the preacher asked. That got me thinking of a story I heard last week about a black farmer who stood up in the Jim Crow south. He brought his cotton to be ginned, and the agent wouldn’t give him his seeds back. How was he going to plant next season’s crop without his seeds? He was persistent, respectful but persistent, until he got his seeds.
Am I as persistent as that farmer in planting seeds of hope and grace and love? Do I give up when the soil is hard and rocky? Do I waste the seed in too shallow soil? Do I forget to till and prepare the places where I am sowing my seed? How hard am I willing to work to ensure that the seeds I sow are planted in the fertile soil of peace and reconciliation?
I knew the words to the closing hymn, “Thy Word,” and sang, as John Wesley instructed the early Methodists, “lustily and with good courage.” He also said that we should sing modestly and in time, but above all, he said, “Sing spiritually. Have an eye to God in every word you sing.”
As the pastor offered the benediction, I felt a deep sense of satisfaction in my virtual time of worship on the road. I offered my own prayer of thanks for the technology that helped me worship from my car while driving on the interstate two hours away from the building where everything was happening live and in person.
My sandwich and coffee are long gone, but the soul food last Sunday morning has stayed with me all week. I’ve been pondering the seeds I have been given to plant in the world. Seeds of kindness, seeds of joy, seeds of peace, seeds of grace and forgiveness.
These are the seeds I hope to plant, water, and grow in the world. I’m glad I could tune in virtually to worship, but I look forward to getting back to my seat in the choir where I will sing spiritually with an eye to God in every word.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.