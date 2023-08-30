Last Sunday I was away from my church and had to be on the road during the morning. Just as I set out, I remembered that our church livestreams worship, and with my smartphone, I was able to tune in as I drove. It was an interesting way to worship.

I enjoyed the beautiful organ prelude and the chiming of the hour. Then the pastor welcomed everyone and called us to worship with a reading from Psalm 119, one of my favorites. The Processional Hymn was “A Mighty Fortress is Our God,” and I sang along on the first verse and hummed the rest.