The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Carrollton welcomed a new bishop in September.
Corky Whipple has been a Carrollton resident since August 2014, but he has traveled the country from Arizona to Kansas and New York. He went to college at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point before serving in the Army for five years. He also spent two years on a mission in the Dominican Republic.
The church is located at 601 Stewart St. The term Mormon is based on the church’s sacred Book of Mormon and remains in common use by members of the faith.
As a bishop, Whipple is the ecclesiastical leader of the congregation in Carrollton. The church organization is geographical, like the Catholic church. His ward includes Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bowdon, Mt. Zion, Roopville, Franklin and stretches east to Post Road in Douglasville.
He told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that “it was interesting” to take on the role during the COVID-19 pandemic because all the worship services needed to move online to avoid large gatherings. Between September and October, he said he and his counselors were wrestling with allowing worship to take place in person again.
“We worked through all that and are meeting in person and online,” he said. “My biggest effort so far has been to try to restore some of the regular worship practices, not with the doctrine, but getting together and singing hymns and breaking bread.”
His parents were members of the church, and he grew up worshipping with them. He told the newspaper that, by the time he was in college, he was trying to become his own person.
“I spent a brief period of time attending other churches, and for a few months, I didn’t attend any,” he said. “I kind of realized it was time to figure out what I believe in and whether God is a part of my life.”
He ultimately decided to serve on a mission for his church, which he said is common for young men and women to do, and he went to West Point. He met his future wife, Morgan, while at West Point; the couple is nearing their 18th wedding anniversary in June. The couple has four daughters, ranging in age from six to 16.
Whipple lived in the Dominican Republic from 1999 to 2001, learned Spanish and taught several families and individuals in the eastern portion of the country.
“As part of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, we learned that the holy gospel testified truth,” Whipple said. “We can all read Galatians and learn about the fruits of the Holy Ghost, which are things like peace, weakness, patience and love. These are feelings that speak more to our hearts than our minds.”
He returned to West Point in August 2001, a month before the World Trade Center buildings were destroyed on Sept. 11. The military academy is 45 minutes from New York City, and he said he could see the smoke from the terror attack on the horizon.
“I had heard about it on the news, and I walked into a history class and the professor had it up there on the TV screen in class,” Whipple said. “As a person who was getting ready to go into the military, you end up with a moment of truth.”
His father, Joseph, served in the Navy, and Whipple said the World Trade Center bombings reaffirmed his commitment to serving his country. While in the Army, he was a transportation officer for five years and left the Army as a captain in 2008.
This included spending a year in Iraq in 2005, and his role as an officer meant moving heavy equipment around the battlefield. Most of his time in the military was spent focusing on logistics and fleet management, he said.
After the military, Whipple got a job with Southwire in Kingman, Arizona, and then relocated to Independence, Kansas. His third daughter was born there, and he lived in the Sunflower State for three and a half years while working as a plant manager. His production moved from Independence to Carrollton to the north campus plant, but he said he switched roles to a strategic marketing position during the transition.
He is now the vice president of industrial project management with the company, which was founded in 1950 by Roy Richards Sr. of Carrollton.
Whipple will serve as bishop for five years. A lot of his work deals with coordinating the other leaders of the church’s congregation. He has two counselors, Levi Gubler and Merrell Harcrow, to help him with this role.
“The biggest takeaway for me, and it’s pretty humbling, is to just think about and know about all the ministry that is done from one member of the congregation to another,” he said. “When someone knows of someone else in need, they spring into action and do what they can to help. I’ve not seen it not only in our own congregation but out in the community.”
