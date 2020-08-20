As multiple political and social issues and agendas cause strife between Americans across the nation, New Life Church of Victory is seeking a way to heal the division.
The Church of Victory has always prayed for the nation within its walls, but since July 4, the church has been inviting anyone and everyone to an outdoor prayer session at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
Church officials said the focus is to pray for the nation regardless of one’s political or social ties.
“By no means do we want to minimize the importance of social and political agendas, but we are to be reminded as Christians that God has an agenda, regardless of which party line you and I stand on,” Pastor James McClure said. “At the end of it, we will all be responsible for how we handle what God has placed in our hands. The Kingdom’s agenda exists to remind us of our God-given responsibility to [serve] God first.”
McClure and his congregation decided to undertake this mission after taking note of how family, friends, and others have become more political over the past few months. McClure said these social and political issues, such as police brutality, the presidential election, and the coronavirus, has taken our focus away from Jesus and is leading people astray from God’s plan.
McClure's feelings toward today’s common strife is similar to what Ezekiel, the sixth-century prophet, said in the Old Testament about the new covenant with Christ :
“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my Spirit in you and move you to follow my decrees and be careful to keep my laws.” (Ezekiel 36:26-27 (NIV))
Once people submit to God, McClure said, they are reminded of the Kingdom’s agenda, which calls us to follow and serve God faithfully no matter what political background someone has.
“I believe the church has answers," he said. "We as Christians must stand up and pray for our nation. Jesus would want us to show love to everyone, no matter who the person is. The church needs to be an example of love out front for the world to see.”
The monthly prayer sessions are intended to be 45 minutes to an hour long, with snacks and beverages provided for all guests. Those who attend are expected to practice social distancing and wear a mask. Church officials will provide guest with a mask if they don’t have one.
