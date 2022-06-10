Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, and I extend bloody good wishes. It’s remarkable that anyone can hold a job for 70 years.
I’ve written about my disdain for monarchies. Wrote that I’m glad our country won the war for independence. And how I wouldn’t like curtsying and observing the list of protocols necessary if I met the Queen, like don’t speak to her unless spoken to.
Wrote how I’m pleased as punch not having to refer to someone as Your Majesty or Your Royal Highness. Or defer to someone of “superior status.” Those traditions are pointless. On this side of the pond, all men are created equal. Plus, being called a commoner would rub me the wrong way. It sounds classist, and Americans don’t care about aristocratic lineage and titles.
But I’ll give credit where it’s due. Looking at the sum total of Elizabeth’s reign, she has performed admirably. First, she’s a female head of state in a male-dominated world, and I respect that. Although power lies with Parliament, the Queen will advise, encourage and warn. She has maintained stability, and for the most part, her subjects love her.
I think the Queen and I would get along famously, maybe even be friends, if royalty wasn’t a roadblock. She gets props, because she loves dogs and horses. I also love animals. She’s fashionable and likes to wear hats. Me too, and we both wear them well. Purses add to her signature style. Of course, looking good is easy when you have ladies in waiting and a glam squad.
Because the Queen is 96, succession is a necessary conversation. It’s Prince Charles, 73, who will reign next alongside his wife, future Queen Consort Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74. But, “Because of the ages of all the participants, there must be a feeling that long-term, the future of the British monarchy is more about William and Kate—spiritually, not in terms of actual succession,” says historian Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: Queen and Crown.
The royals are out of touch, and maybe the notion is antiquated. This Spring, for the first time, Charles delivered the Queen’s speech, which marked the formal opening of Parliament, His mother was suffering from what officials called “episodic mobility problems.” One key moment struck a sour note with many observers.
The speech was written by government officials. In it, Charles said the administration would work to “help ease the cost of living for families” amid economic uncertainties. The comments struck critics as more than a little odd given the setting.
Charles was decked out in full royal accoutrement and gave the speech while sitting on a gilded throne in a bejeweled setting at the House of Lords. He exemplified the definition of clueless, because the cost of living for families isn’t a problem for members of the House of Windsor.
Elizabeth, as the head of the British state, also acts as the head of the Crown. The Crown owns a great deal of property, including the Crown Jewels, a collection of crowns, rings, scepters and vestments. Those 100 objects with 23,000 gemstones represent 800 years of history. In those terms, they’re priceless. In spendable terms, they’re worth $4 to $6 billion.
Times are changing for royals.
William and Kate faced a backlash on their first Caribbean tour. While typically greeted with excitement wherever they go, in March, they encountered mounting tensions in the Caribbean nations where Elizabeth remains head of state. The rising tide of social and economic justice movements—including calls for slavery reparations and indigenous rights expansion—are rapidly reshaping contemporary views of the monarchy.
Outside the U.K., the Queen remains head of state in 14 nations around the world (including Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas), an arrangement that critics say is excruciatingly outdated. Norah Blake, the co-organizer of a protest in Jamaica, told The Independent, “It is important as we turn 60 years old as an independent nation that we stand as ‘adults’ on solid ethical, moral and human justice grounds to say to Britain, who was once our ‘parent,’ that you have done wrong in enriching yourselves off of chattel slavery and colonialism.”
Protests in Jamaica and earlier in Belize are only the latest evidence of the historic shift underway. Another Caribbean country, Barbados, broke ties with the Queen in November, voting in its first president. A new report indicates that Jamaica may soon follow suit.
The Queen’s empire is diminishing, but that didn’t dampen a celebration for the ages. During the festivities, a Brit interviewed in the crowd was correct, when he proudly proclaimed that no country does tradition and pageantry better than England.
