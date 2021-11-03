Chuck Barnwell was sworn into office Tuesday as Carroll County Fire Rescue's new chief.
Additionally, Carroll County commissioners approved a $25,000 request by the Sheriff’s Office to purchase a TruNarc System for testing unknown substances by deputies when out in the field. Also, commissioners appointed Carrollton City Council member Jacqueline Bridges as the Carroll County Public representative to the CAFI Board of Directors.
The purchase and appointment of Bridges were done in a single vote and unanimously approved 5-0.
Barnwell, who was sworn in by Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, lives in Villa Rica along with his wife and three children, according to an earlier statement by the county.
He received his associate’s degree in Fire Science from West Georgia Technical College. He then went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration from Bowling Green State University.
Barnwell holds certifications as an adjunct instructor, EMT-I, NPQ Instructor II, HazMat Technician, and Swift Water Operations.
He began his career with Carroll County Fire Rescue in 1989 as a junior volunteer fireman before becoming a full-time firefighter in 1992.
Barnwell served Carroll County Fire Rescue for a total of 11 years, working his way up through the ranks from lieutenant to Station Chief before joining the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services in 1999.
Most recently, Barnwell has served as a Battalion Chief, supervising and providing leadership for all staff and numerous students at the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Training Academy.
Barnwell said that he plans to utilize his leadership and management skills to invest in the men and women that faithfully serve Carroll County Fire Rescue.
“I will be present and instill positive change within the department and develop innovative ways to incorporate relevant training and management skills within the staff to stabilize and elevate the culture and perception of Carroll County Fire Rescue,” Barnwell said.
Morgan said in the statement that she is excited to bring Barnwell home to his family and back to his Carroll County Fire Rescue roots, and fully expects him to hit the ground running.
“Chief Barnwell comes to us with 29 years of fire service experience, and has served at all levels of the fire service from firefighter to Battalion Chief,” said Morgan.
“I feel like his experience, quality, quantity training, and his ability to relate well to all levels of fire service will not only make him an asset to the citizens of Carroll County, but also an effective leader and mentor to the men and women of Carroll County Fire Rescue.”
