Carrollton High School senior Mark Zimmer has been selected by the Georgia Department of Education as an International Skills Diploma Seal (ISDS) STAR student.

According to the GaDOE website, the International Skills Diploma Seal is awarded to graduating seniors who complete an international education curriculum and engage in extracurricular activities and experiences that promote the achievement of global competencies. In addition, it makes employers and higher education institutions aware that a student is prepared to participate in the global economy.

Trending Videos