Carrollton High School senior Mark Zimmer has been selected by the Georgia Department of Education as an International Skills Diploma Seal (ISDS) STAR student.
According to the GaDOE website, the International Skills Diploma Seal is awarded to graduating seniors who complete an international education curriculum and engage in extracurricular activities and experiences that promote the achievement of global competencies. In addition, it makes employers and higher education institutions aware that a student is prepared to participate in the global economy.
Each year, schools across the state can nominate one student who encompasses all the values of ISDS.
Josefina Gemebe, a Spanish teacher at CHS, said Mark’s fluency in the language has been achieved through hard work and dedication.
“Throughout Mark’s journey in my classes, I have seen his language skills grow tremendously. I am proud of his accomplishments but I am especially impressed with his drive to immerse himself in the Spanish language and Hispanic culture. I am excited to see how he uses his language skills in the future and have no doubt that he will continue to advocate for world languages.”
Mark said he believes world language is a critical part of education.
“I grew up around the world, so I was granted a unique opportunity to see how important language learning was. Not everyone spoke the same language, and I wanted to speak with everyone,” said Mark.
“I attempted to learn to speak and comprehend more Spanish, trying to increase my ability to communicate," Zimmer explained.
He added, "For others, I attempted to catalyze focus on language learning on an educational and governmental level, allowing communication to occur beyond a language barrier. Every person has a unique, inspiring, important story, and I want to discover them. It is so important to discover them. That all starts with language learning.”
Zimmer is continuing his studies in Spanish and beginning a focus on French. He said that he looks forward to studying Mandarin at a post-secondary level as well.
CHS Principal Ian Lyle said he is proud of Mark for his accomplishment.
“Being selected as an ISDS Star Student is a huge accomplishment,” said Lyle. “Mark is a bright, well-rounded student and I have no doubt he will continue to succeed as he further pursues his education.”
Following graduation from Carrollton High in May, Zimmer plans to attend the University of Georgia where he plans to major in political science and minor in Spanish.
