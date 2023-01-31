Carrollton High School senior Kate Mills has been named one of more than 5,000 candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2023. Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
Kate's high school career checks all the boxes. She takes the most challenging courses, is involved in myriad school activities, including leadership on the student council and service in service organizations outside of school. She even rings the bell every Christmas season for the Salvation Army. She is the daughter of Andrew and Katy Mills of Carrollton.
"Kate is an exceptional young lady who we knew would be an outstanding nominee in the U.S. Senate Youth Program competition," said CHS Principal Ian Lyle. "We are extremely proud of her accomplishment to continue to the next round."
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields.
Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth. A panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April, another round of review will determine the finalists and will be announced in May.
