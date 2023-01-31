Carrollton High School senior Kate Mills has been named one of more than 5,000 candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2023. Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

