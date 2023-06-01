Carrollton High school sophomore Shad McMillian recently talked his way into a $2,500 college scholarship and an opportunity to increase the amount to approximately $22,500 as part of the Optimist Club International Oratorical Contest.
According to Gerald Johnson, president of the Optimist Club of Carrollton, the local civic group has participated in the event for more than 50 years. The global organization sponsors the annual World Oratorical Contest in which thousands of students display their public speaking skills with the opportunity of winning college scholarships at various levels.
Each year, the students speak on an assigned subject. This year's topic was: “Discovering the Optimism Within Me."
McMillian won the local club contest in March and a few weeks later took first place honors in the zone competition at which he went against speakers from Cobb, Douglas, Haralson, and Carroll counties. He later won the area contest, which included students in regions from Tucker to Columbus, approximately a 20-county area.
Recently, McMillian won the GATEway District (Georgia and Tennessee) competition where he received a $2,500 scholarship and the opportunity to speak at the Southeastern Regional in July that will be held in St. Louis. If successful in winning the regional competition, he would have the opportunity to compete in the Optimist World Oratorical contest the following day.
According to Johnson, last year's World Oratorical winner was Samiksha Gaherwar from Forsyth County, Ga.
“We would be excited to have the winner be a Georgia student for the second year in a row, and Shad certainly has the abilities and talent to be competitive at the international level," Johnson said.
