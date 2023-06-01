McMillian - Optimist International Oratorical Contest

Shad McMillian (center) of Carrollton High School is advancing to regional competition in the Optimist International Oratorical Contest in St. Louis next month. Pictured left to right are Gerald Johnson, president of the Optimist Club of Carrollton and 2021-2022 Optimist District Governor; Bruce Peace, Gateway District Governor; Dianna Johnson, Oratorical Contest Chair; Shad McMillian, CHS student and District Oratorical winner; Patsy Garner, Optimist International 2021-2022 International President; Kevin Bush, Optimist Club Zone Lt. Governor; and Richard Bracknell,  Oratorical Contest District Chair.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Carrollton High school sophomore Shad McMillian recently talked his way into a $2,500 college scholarship and an opportunity to increase the amount to approximately $22,500 as part of the Optimist Club International Oratorical Contest.

According to Gerald Johnson, president of the Optimist Club of Carrollton, the local civic group has participated in the event for more than 50 years. The global organization sponsors the annual World Oratorical Contest in which thousands of students display their public speaking skills with the opportunity of winning college scholarships at various levels.

