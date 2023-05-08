A Carrollton High School senior has received a scholarship that will provide financial assistance for every semester of her collegiate career.
Emma Harris applied for and was recently notified that she had been awarded the Hagan Scholarship, a nationwide need-based merit scholarship designed to provide recipients with the opportunity to graduate from college debt-free.
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must attend a traditional public high school governed by a school district
Following graduation from CHS next month, Miss Harris is headed to the University of Georgia where she will pursue a degree in criminal justice.
“Being awarded the Hagan Scholarship is such a prestigious honor. It not only opens more opportunities for the future, but allows me to attend the University of Georgia debt-free,” Harris said.
“I will not only be able to pursue my degree, but extend my studies around the world through the university’s study abroad program,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.