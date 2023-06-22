One way to measure greatness is being consistently excellent for an extended period of time.
A shining example of that is the Penn State wrestling program. Ten of the last 12 national championships have gone to the Nittany Lions, etching their legacy in stone across any collegiate dynasty. The other thing that Penn State has done is come to Carrollton, Georgia, each summer for the last seven years.
Carrollton High School plays host to the greatest wrestlers and coaches in the world. In addition to the NCAA success, the club in State College is home to multiple Gold, Silver, and bronze medals across the Olympic and World Cup stages. In attendance this year were the Gold medal winner in the 2012 Olympics, Jake Varner, Cody Sanderson, Levi Haynes, Shane Van Ness, NCAA champion Max Dean, Casey Cunningham, and the man himself, Cael Sanderson.
Sanderson is a four-time NCAA champion going 159-0 at Iowa State, the only undefeated D1 wrestler in history. After college, Sanderson won an Olympic Gold medal and decided to coach. In addition to the ten team titles he has racked up, he has also coached 34 individual NCAA champions.
Penn State only does one camp outside of their state each year, right here in Carrollton. The reason why is all about relationships. Journeyman Wrestling founder Frank Popolizio, who handles all logistics for this camp, needed a community commuted to excellence, and he found one here in Carrollton. The camp hosted wrestlers from as far away as upstate New York to Florida and as far west as Louisiana.
Carrollton head wrestling coach Nick White has proudly been the boots on the ground for this camp for seven years.
“We are beyond thankful to have the opportunity to host the greatest in the world. It doesn’t happen without community support, our wrestlers, and their parents,” said White.
“The camp has been the smoothest setup and breakdown I’ve ever had, and it’s due to the work of our wrestling family. I have to thank the coaches from our surrounding schools as well. The camp ended with 375 people, the largest we have ever had."
"Montrell McClendon came up big in providing transportation for us also. It’s not a shock because everything we do here is Gold Standard, but I can’t say in words how appreciative I am of our community. As far as the camp goes, I’ve been involved in wrestling for almost thirty years, either as a wrestler or coach, and I learned something new in the very first session of camp this year. I am better because of it, and I know our kids are too.”
The Trojans will continue their offseason workout program next week in preparation to defend their region titles in both Duals and Traditionals this winter.
