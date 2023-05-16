CHS track programs finish top ten at state

POWDER SPRINGS, GA — After a grueling weekend of competition at the state track meet at McEachern High School, the boys and girls track teams finished in the top ten in Class AAAAAAA.
The girls finished eighth overall with 28 points, and the boys finished in ninth place with 33 points.
The girls were led by Kalani Witherspoon, who captured the 100-meter hurdles championship. She set a personal record with a time of 13.71. Jayla Gilbert placed fifth in the Discus, while Dru Green finished in sixth place.
Gilbert also set a personal record in the Shot Put and finished third with a throw of 43-10. Aubrey Dishman, Jaylyn Rooks, Marisol Colorado-Piedra, and Emily Whipple ran the Girls 4X800. They finished 8th and set a school record with a time of 9:45.90. Madison Phillips finished 4th in the girls Pole Vault with a personal record of 11-0.
For the boys, the 4x800 relay team of Nathan Moseley, Joshua Sipes, Noah Martinson, and Will Jennings captured the state title with the second-fastest time in Georgia history, 7:46.62.
Jordan White took first place in the Discus with a throw of 159 feet. That’s the 11th Discus winner in Carrollton's history. Andrew Walker placed seventh in the Shot Put with a throw of 50-2.75. Freshman Khalen Pinkard finished seventh for the Boys in the Triple Jump with a personal record of 45’4.
Javon McLean placed eighth in the high jump, clearing 6-2. On Saturday, in the 1600 meter, Hagan Russell finished fifth with a personal record time of 4:18.95, and Noah Martinson finished eighth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.