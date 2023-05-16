CHS track programs finish top ten at state

Carrollton's Kalani Witherspoon captured the 100-meter hurdle 7A state championship setting a personal record of 13.71

 Submitted Photo

POWDER SPRINGS, GA — After a grueling weekend of competition at the state track meet at McEachern High School, the boys and girls track teams finished in the top ten in Class AAAAAAA.

The girls finished eighth overall with 28 points, and the boys finished in ninth place with 33 points.

