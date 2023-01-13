A Carrollton High School Spanish teacher has been selected as the Region II director of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica (National Honor Society).
Dr. Emily Townson will serve a three-year term on the honor society’s advisory board. Each advisory board member is responsible for oversight of one of the National SHH Awards or Scholarship programs. The board also attends and supports the national conference that will be held in Salamanca, Spain.
Dr. Townson will specifically head the organization's Region II that is comprised of Alabama, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Serving as the World Languages instructional coordinator at CHS and teaching Spanish, she is also the school-level advisor of CHS’s Spanish Honor Society and also serves as the Teacher Leader for the Mentor/Mentee program at Carrollton High School.
Dr. Townson said she is excited for the opportunity to serve in this role.
“I see the role as Region II director as a wonderful step forward in supporting not only our language students, but also, our language teachers,” she said.
“I see myself as a source for information, for support, and for encouragement in a time when educators need all three. I want to continue bringing forth the goals, mission, and vision of our incredible organization," Dr. Towson noted.
She explained that her leadership experience and experience as a language educator provide her with a unique view of the challenges and the opportunities afforded to us.
"I am excited for the possibilities ahead!” Dr. Towson said.
