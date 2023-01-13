Townson, Emily - CHS Teacher

Dr. Emily Townson

A Carrollton High School Spanish teacher has been selected as the Region II director of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica (National Honor Society).

Dr. Emily Townson will serve a three-year term on the honor society’s advisory board. Each advisory board member is responsible for oversight of one of the National SHH Awards or Scholarship programs. The board also attends and supports the national conference that will be held in Salamanca, Spain.

