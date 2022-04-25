CHS teacher receives ESOL Award

An ESOL educator who works at Carrollton Upper Elementary and Carrollton High School is one of 31 teachers across the state to be recognized as an outstanding ESOL educator.
Alison Huggins received the 2022 ESOL Exemplary Teacher honor presented by the Georgia Department of Education. English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) is the state-funded language instruction educational program for eligible English Learners (ELs) in grades K-12 in Georgia public schools. As an ESOL teacher, Huggins focuses on developing her English Learners’ academic English proficiency to support success in school.
This year is Huggins’ first year teaching, and she has jumped in feet first to serve English learners in the district.
CUES Principal Stacy Lawler said Huggins makes sure her students achieve not only communicative competence but also academic competence.
“Because of her skill sets, our ESOL students have been afforded a learning environment that they have never experienced before,” he said. “You can sit and watch them grow academically and socially right before your eyes. She is simply amazing, and the students of Carrollton City Schools are very fortunate to have her.”
CHS Principal Ian Lyle echoed Lawler's comments and noted that Huggins is compassionate and dedicated to her students.
“Mrs. Huggins is a wonderful teacher, and our ESOL students at the high school are lucky to have her,” Lyle said. “She develops strong relationships with her students and their families and serves as an advocate to make sure they feel supported.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.