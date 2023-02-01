Georgia's State School Superintendent Richard Woods was in Carrollton on Wednesday to present the RISE Award to Carrollton High School teacher Marissa Ramos-Santana, the bi-lingual parent liaison for the school system.
The Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award honors individuals who "provide exemplary service in public education." This marks the third year that the citations have been awarded.
In late November, Ms. Ramos-Santana joined Sgt. Jacob Wise, a school resource officer for Lumpkin County Schools in Dahlonega, as the two Georgia honorees who were announced by Supt. Woods and Governor Brain Kemp as the state's nominees for the National RISE Award.
All of Georgia's 180 districts were invited to submit a nominee for the Georgia RISE Award. A panel of judges comprised of representatives from the Georgia Department of Education and several education organizations reviewed and scored the applications. A list of the highest scoring candidates for the honor was then sent to Governor Brian Kemp who made the final decision on who the state's two representatives in the national competition would be.
The classified employees at a state K-12 school who are eligible for the honor include paraprofessionals and clerical staff, in addition to the following services: administrative, transportation, food and nutrition, custodial and maintenance, health and student services, technical services ,and skilled trades.
In her role as the district-wide bilingual parent liaison, Ramos-Santana meets individually with families of students who are native English speaker to provide them with information that will assist their children's transition to the Carrollton City Schools.
Such endeavors and activities as hosting parent meetings to promote family-school engagement, develop informative newsletters, highlighting information on social media, making home visits, and attending school and community events make for an extremely busy calendar for Ramos-Santana.
Additionally, she promotes a Family Resource Center with educational materials available for checkout and works to identify other available resources within the school and community.
Aside from her "official duties," she also puts in many volunteer hours in classrooms, conducts activities with students, and attends and participates in extracurricular events.
Gyla Gonzales, executive director of the the Carroll County Connection wrote in a recommendation letter on behalf of Mrs. Ramos-Santana that, "Marissa reaches out to people, and they can immediately trusts her and know that they can count on her."
She noted that, "Marissa is exceptional in what she does, and (it is) truly inspiring how she reaches out to people and connects with them in a special way."
Ramos-Santan said that growing up, her parents taught her to serve her community at an early age.
"Their support was the key to success in school, pursuing my college education, and serving our community today," she explained.
A native of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, Mrs. Ramos-Santana is in her second year with the Carrollton City Schools.
When asked what she believed was most relevant about her role in the school district and why she finds it rewarding she said, "I feel that the most important part of my role as Bilingual Parent Liaison is to serve the Spanish-speaking families at Carrollton City Schools by culturally welcoming them into our school system, talking about their children, getting to know them as a family, connecting them with teachers, school staff, school counselors, social workers, school administrators, and our community.”
“I am pleased to recognize these two hardworking Georgians who are dedicating their service to educating and protecting the children of our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp.
“Mrs. Ramos-Santana and Sgt. Wise are two of the unsung heroes of Georgia’s K-12 schools, and I appreciate all that they do to impact they students they interact with for the better," Gov. Kemp noted.
“Education Support Professionals work every day to support the education of Georgia’s students,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “Their work often takes place behind the scenes, which is why it’s such a joy to honor these two outstanding members of our education family, Mrs. Ramos-Santana and Sergeant Wise. I offer my sincere thanks and congratulations to each of them.”
