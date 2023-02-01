Carrollton Staff Member Receives State Award

State School Superintendent Richards Wood (left) was in Carrollton on Wednesday to make a special award to Marissa Ramos-Santana, who serves as Bilingual Parent Liaison for the Carrollton City Schools. She is one of two recipients of the third annual "Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award."

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Georgia's State School Superintendent Richard Woods was in Carrollton on Wednesday to present the RISE Award to Carrollton High School teacher Marissa Ramos-Santana, the bi-lingual parent liaison for the school system.

The Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award honors individuals who "provide exemplary service in public education." This marks the third year that the citations have been awarded.

Trending Videos